BROOKFIELD — With a trip to the prestigious state tournament on the line, Jack Torinus came alive at crunch time.
Torinus, a junior forward, scored two third-period goals, highlighted by what proved to be the game-winner on a double assist from junior forward Jack McGregor and sophomore forward Mateo Nunag with 6 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the third period as the second-seeded University School of Milwaukee boys hockey team defeated the top-seeded Brookfield Stars co-op, 4-2, in a WIAA Div. 1 sectional championship game Friday at The Ponds of Brookfield Ice Arena.
It was the third consecutive playoff victory for USM, which improved to 19-8 overall and advanced to state for the fifth straight year.
The performance took on added significance as it was USM’s second straight sectional final victory over the Stars and avenged a stinging regular-season loss.
The Wildcats have combined to outscore their three postseason opponents by a statement-making 18-4 margin in the process.
Brookfield, the Classic 8 Conference champion, was seeking its first state tournament berth since 2012. The Stars finished the season 21-6 overall.
The game remained tied 2-2 after two periods but USM responded to the pressure-packed situation by scoring two unanswered goals.
“It’s an incredible feeling to be going back to state for the second time in my career,” said Torinus. “It’s been one of our goals the entire year and we have high expectations. We’re playing our best hockey of the season so it was great to be able to come in and avenge our loss from earlier in the season.
“Going into the third period tied, we approached it with the mentality that it was a 0-0 game and just attempted to play our best hockey ever. We just kept the energy up and that’s when everything came together.”
Brookfield, which maintained a 31-29 edge in shots on goal in the fast-paced, physical playoff battle, led 2-1 at the end of the first period.
USM scored the first goal of the showdown as junior defender Ethan Gurney finished off a double assist from Torinus and senior defender Michael Anderson with 2:52 remaining.
Brookfield answered when Cooper Simon scored on an assist from freshman forward Jack Templeton with 1:21 remaining.
The Stars claimed a 2-1 lead with 4.5 seconds left in the first period when forward George Hoyt scored on assists from forward Colin Masek and sophomore forward Parker Dysart.
USM tied the game with 6:58 remaining in the second period as senior forward Augie Wolf scored on assists from McGregor and Thundercloud, ultimately setting the stage for Torinus’ decisive third-period.
Brookfield was called for five penalties in the game, including two in the third period.
“We preach in our program giving kids the ability to make big plays in big situations and that’s exactly what happened in the third period with Jack’s effort,” USM head coach Corbin McGuire said. “Looking back, we’re very proud of the effort.
“We liked where we were at coming into the third period and just tried to simplify our game. Every year we have a target on our back and the goal of winning a state championship. It was exciting to take the next step forward.”
Junior goalie Mason Grenier was a stabilizing force, registering 29 saves including four within the final three minutes to help preserve USM’s victory.
“At the end of the day, unfortunately the refs ultimately decided the outcome and not the players,” Brookfield head coach Greg Copeland said. “Heading into the third period, it was a tight game and we were motivated but some costly calls became a factor. We want to offer our congratulations to USM on a hard-fought effort.”
USM moves on to the state tournament and will take on Green Bay Notre Dame (26-0) Friday at 10 a.m. at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton. With a win, the Wildcats would move on to the state title game, set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.