Tucker doubles her Senior Day fun

MEQUON — Grafton head coach Mike Bergmann was philosophical following a North Shore Conference fastpitch softball game Monday at Homestead. While he was disappointed that his Black Hawks suffered a 9-7 loss, he was quite proud of his club for battling back from an early 4-0 deficit to take the lead before the Highlanders rallied to win the contest.
“I’m so proud of the girls. It’s been a tough season,” he said. “Not having a conference win is challenging. It’s challenging mentally more than anything else, so to get to this point of the season and still have that mental fortitude to be able to say, “Yeah, we’re down, but we’re going to dig deep and we’re going to keep battling,’ that’s what we’ve got to have. That’s how you overcome adversity, not only now, but in life in general. As a teacher and a coach, those are the things I’m trying to instill in the girls.”
Bergmann was also philosophical about the nature of the sport itself. Seven different Grafton players accounted for the team’s run production, which he pointed to as a sign that everyone contributed in the club’s efforts despite the outcome.
“I tell the girls this all the time … it’s a team sport that has a lot of individual opportunities,” he said. “Imagine a basketball game where once you shoot, you can’t shoot again until everybody else on your team has shot. It would change the dynamics of the game. That’s basically what softball is. You don’t get to bat again until the rest of your teammates have.
“The way we’re going to win games, the way we’re going to be competitive in the playoffs coming up here is if we have production up and down the lineup,” Bergmann added. “Every girl is doing her job and getting in the box with confidence and doing what they can to add to the team.”
Unfortunately for the visitors, the home team was up to the task when a big moment presented itself. Specifically, senior third baseman Amaya Tucker, who ripped a clutch two-strike pitch down the left field line for a three-run, go-ahead double that gave the Highlanders a 7-5 advantage.
“She’s been seeing the ball really well all year,” Homestead head coach Emily Watson said. “I think also with two strikes, she fought off all the pitches until she found the one that she liked and she had a bases-clearing double.”
Homestead built its early lead with a pair of two-run rallies. In the opening inning, the Highlanders turned three walks and an error into a 2-0 lead. The home team then doubled its lead with two runs on just one hit.
“We got on base. We were very selective today and I like to see that at this time of the year,” Watson said about the early offense. “Then, we got the hits we needed from our seniors, which was awesome.”
Bergmann felt his team got off to a sluggish start and helped the Highlanders build their early lead.
“We gave them a couple bonus baserunners than what they had gotten on their own and then a couple sloppy plays with us,” the Grafton coach said. “Not our cleanest start defensively. We had been getting better defensively and I was really happy with where we were at and then maybe took a little bit of a step back early on in the game and it set us back.”
The Black Hawks rallied in the third inning. Khiah King got things started by drawing a one-out walk, Kaitlin Mangan followed with a single and Reese Konczal loaded the bases with a base on balls. Alicia Melotik then singled in a run, as did Madi Johnson Hass. Anna Holzer drove in a run with a bases loaded walk and Riley Bergmann gave Grafton the lead when she singled and two runs scored.
“We’ve had a couple of those games where we get down early and things go sideways and all of a sudden it’s 4-0, it’s 8-0 and this is a five-inning game suddenly. We didn't do that today,” coach Bergmann said. “We fought hard. We got a huge five-run rally there and actually took the lead.”
Homestead battled back in the fourth inning, getting three runs on the extra-base hit by Tucker. Grafton responded by tying the game in the fifth when King hit a two-run single.
“We kind of brought her along a little slowly. I didn’t want to necessarily throw her in the mix right away, but she's got immense potential. Her bat skills are fantastic. She swings a great bat,” coach Bergmann said about the freshman. “We’ve been working with her on her stance and her timing and everything else and she came through big for us.”
Homestead regained the lead in the bottom of the frame. Sophia Otto got things started with a one-out single, then moved up two bases on a wild pitch. She scored on a hit by Livvy Boehlke and the junior came around to score a short time later on a hit by senior Mira Boegel.
“We were just really aggressive on the basepaths. Every passed ball we were taking one (base) and Sophia took two bases on that one,” Watson said. “It’s just being active, make them make the errors.”
After that, Homestead gave the ball to Lauren Strifling. The junior retired all six batters she faced to notch the save.
“We threw Lauren in there to change it up a little bit. She’s got a different style,” Watson said, noting that Strifling and Otto, the winning pitcher, have different strengths in the circle. “She came in and shut it down.”
That made it a winning endeavor for the Highlanders on Senior Night. Boegel and Tucker were honored for their contributions to the program then helped Homestead win the game.
“Both were huge contributors to today's W,” Watson said.
Homestead was back in action Tuesday, dropping a 1-0 decision to Cedarburg at Wilterdink Field. The Highlanders are now 7-11 on the season. The team will start postseason play Tuesday, hosting Milwaukee King in a game slated for 4:30 p.m.
Grafton, which lost 11-0 to West Bend West on Tuesday, will open the postseason today, hosting the Sheboygan Falls/ Kohler co-op today at 5 p.m. With a win in that game, the Black Hawks would move on to play Tuesday at Waupun.