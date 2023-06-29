CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg High School varsity baseball and softball diamond improvement fundraising campaign has hit it out of the park and is getting ready to circle the bases after a year of hard work and fundraising.
The campaign started last July with a goal of raising $520,000 to pay for a project with privately donated funds to install a turf infield at Jack Friess Field, the diamond used by the CHS varsity baseball team, and Wilterdink Field, the facility used by the Bulldogs’ fastpitch softball program.
“The goal was to raise $520 (thousand). That didn’t change,” said Cedarburg Athletic Director Jon Hannam, adding that the cost for the project met the initial estimate. “We attained that goal.”
With the funding secured, work on the project is expected to begin in late August and take four to six weeks.
“They’ll do one infield first, then they’ll go onto the second,” Hannam said. “The goal in all of our discussions is this will be done this fall and then it will be ready for the spring season.”
He added that he was told that as long as temperatures do not dip below 40 degrees work should be able to proceed without interruption. While it is certainly possible that a cold snap could accompany fall colors when leaves begin to change, the project is expected to be completed before that occurs.
That is the best of both worlds, as it will allow the programs currently using both facilities to complete their seasons before work gets underway.
“Our baseball field has been getting used more than ever recently because we’ve added a legion team,” Hannam said about the increasing usage of the baseball field. “Our youth Crush program on the softball side is using the varsity softball field during the summer.”
Hannam added that having a facility moving forward that can be used all summer long in addition to increasing the likelihood of being able to get games in throughout the spring, when weather tends to be both wet and unpredictable, was a motivating factor in the decision to pursue the fundraising campaign.
“Cedarburg is a great community, but we have a lack of 90-foot baseball diamonds,” he said.
As a result, a lot of people came together to make the project a reality.
“We had an advisory team, which included our head baseball coach Kyle Peterson and our co-head softball coaches Mark Jessup and Jeff Langkamp, and then we also included our youth programs, and they were very instrumental in the process,” Hannam said. “The Cedarburg Mercs did an incredible job with this process. They did a match and the families in the Mercs program were just incredible. They really got the word out.
“Also on the Crush side, they were very helpful in their fundraising process.”
Having both youth programs involved proved to be a big asset.
“They (Mercs) have a lot of families involved, so Brandon Hall was able to spearhead a very phenomenal fundraising project where he was able to do a match. In total, they were able to donate $100,000 to the project, which was just incredible,” Hannam said. “Likewise for the Crush. They made a generous donation themselves.
“Both programs have allocated funds to their home fields, but they see the value in having turf where they are welcome to practice on and play games on our varsity fields.”
Hannam indicated that the involvement of Rick Buser and Randy Groth were vital to reaching the fundraising goal.
“Both of them made financial contributions, but also I was in regular communication with both of them,” he explained, adding that they devised a list of people who might be interested in getting involved and helped contact those people. “Randy and Rick went above and beyond and said, ‘I can reach out to this person, I can reach out to this organization, and we’re going to make sure this gets done.’
“That was a common phrase from those two,” Hannam added. “It meant a lot to me because having people like that in your corner and knowing how much they value our community. They understood that value of this project and how it’s not only going to help kids right now, but into the future.”
The fundraising campaign also got a major assist from Jack and Karen Kellner, who donated $170,000 to the project.
“With his help of getting this started in the right direction,” Hannam said “He’s an alumni and he is someone who is very supportive of our athletic programs around here.”
The Kellners were also a big part of the Alumni Field project.
“Jack Kellner is someone who was very supportive of our prior project, the Alumni Field project, and I had a conversation with him once we had this project officially approved by our school board, and he just said, ‘Jon, what are we looking to do here? How is this going to help our students?’” Hannam said. “He was very supportive and he just said let me know how I can help. He’s just one of those individuals where he’s not looking for recognition, he just wants to know how it’s going to benefit the students.”
The success of the Alumni Field project, which replaced the grass on the school football field in addition to upgrading other facilities at the stadium, have been beneficial for students and athletes at the school as well as the community.
“I drive by there most days and there are kids practicing lacrosse, soccer and football all at once. That’s what we envisioned,” Hannam said. “We had it sitting out there and it was only being used I think 16 to 20 days in the entire year, it was somewhere in that range, and we’re like that’s not right. We want this to be used not only by our students, but by our community and we followed through on that.
“For this project, we said we can tie in our youth programs, so it’s going to have community use and we demonstrated we were able to follow through on the prior project,” he added. “I think that was very impactful.”
Hannam said he frequently receives complements about the facilities at the school and the addition of turf infields on the baseball and softball diamonds will take things up a notch. He added that the district is also fortunate to have a staff that is committed to ensuring the fields are in playable condition as much as possible throughout the challenging Wisconsin spring weather.
“We’re very fortunate that we have these individuals in Pat Koster and Bret Hockerman who spend time working on these fields,” the Cedarburg AD said. “There has been just countless hours and time that’s been put into maintaining our fields and the quality of our fields.
“They’re always willing to drop whatever to make sure that our kids can play the games.”
Hannam estimated the new fields can be expected to last between 10 and 15 years, although higher usage areas, such as batters’ boxes and the pitching mound, will need need to be replaced every few years.
Fortunately for all of the baseball and softball players in the area, they have a lineup of people supporting them to provide the best facilities, which they will now have to enjoy for years to come.