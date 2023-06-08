Mr. P went turkey hunting this year, but he did not put any meat in the freezer — again. He only saw hens and only two of those were close enough to shoot with the .410, which is what he wanted to do this year. (It made his hunting more challenging. The birds had to come in closer to him for him to shoot because he was using a small caliber gun — for you who do not know.)
The season went something like this: Opening day was April 27, the second season for Putz, and he sat in a platform blind from before it was light enough to see, until about 2 p.m. He never heard a gobble, but saw five hens. One was close enough to shoot, had it been legal to do so — it had to have a beard — but the other four were always a long distance away.
Putzer hunted Wednesday, again Thursday morning, and on Friday afternoon. Saturday he did not hunt. He did some shopping and cut the grass because they said it was going to rain on Sunday and Monday, and they were right, it did.
Mr. P did hunt part of the last day of his season, which was on Tuesday. He only saw one hen, which walked right down a road, into the woods and came out of the woods 17 feet in front of him.
That same week, they, Mr. and Mrs. P went north to open the cottage for the season — which was late this year.
Putz had a little problem when connecting the water. There must have been some water left that did not drain or dry out in the pipe leading to the hot water tank. The water must have frozen and expanded in the pipe, braking an elbow and a short pipe. Putzer did not have everything needed to fix it so they called Dama, the local plumber, and, luckily, they could come the same day and fix the problem.
Meanwhile, Mrs. P was putting things back to where they belonged — a big job. Mr. P? He messed with the cold water (before Dama came.)
Chris, the P’s oldest daughter, was coming up after work later to help with the opening. The fireplace was roaring when she got there.
The next morning, Chris and Mr. P took the branches, which the P’s had already picked up and loaded in their trailer, to the Recycling Center. It was loaded with people — they must have had a lot of wind during the end of fall and winter, everybody was hauling branches.
Then, they raked the small stuff, leaves, and sticks and grass, stuff like that, into piles, then later put that stuff in the trailer and took it to the Center. Then, they drove through Governor Thompson State Park — they wanted to see what, if anything, was going on. They found two of the campsite areas closed.
On the next day, Sunday, they ate a late breakfast, and Chris packed up and went home. They had talked earlier about the cabinet in the bathroom, which they had planned on taking out so they could replace the floor, which got wet last fall because of a cracked seal between the toilet and it’s drain pipe. But after looking at the cabinet closer, it was not as easy to remove as they had hoped. (There’s always something.)
Then, the Ps went for a drive and looked at the high water at Strong Falls, in Goodman County Park.
The next day they went home. See you on the river. Keep a good thought!
Editor’s note: Jerry enjoys all aspects of the outdoors and shares them in many ways through his photos, words and workshops. He has written two books, “Tales of The Peshtigo Putzer,” and “Photos, Poems, and a Little Bit of Prose.” Both make great additions to your outdoor library, and/or great gifts. They are available for purchase at Orange Hat Publishing, Amazon and his website: www.jerrykiesowoc.com. Be sure to check his site out often to follow his updates and endeavors — which he does not always tell you about.