A year after Homestead made history and earned two individual WIAA state titles with Peyton Berryman in the pole vault and Eva Brandenburg in the 300meter hurdles, the North Shore Conference and WIAA regional champions were back in La Crosse doing it again Friday and Saturday, earning another pair of crowns with a new set of athletes.
This time the championships came from sophomore Anisa Barnett in the triple jump and the surprising 3,200 relay team of underclassmen Charlotte Lueck, Shaylin Swenson and Sierra Gill and senior Savannah Fraley that propelled Homestead.
All that success made the normally steady and quiet Krueger a bit emotional.
“Back-to-back years with two titles, all in different events, wow,” he said. “It just makes me think about all the performances that have brought us to tears (this year). Some came from major breakthroughs and others because you just knew how hard the kid worked.
“This (state) is for all those kids who make the podium and for those who don’t. I was just so proud of how the kids and the coaches navigated all the changes that they went through this weekend. The way they handled it so well.”
The two titles earned the Highlanders 35 points, good for a tie for fourth with West De Pere while DeForest won with 46 in a meet that was marked by two thunderstorm delays and the stadium lights going out on Friday which left the Div. 1 competitors finishing up their day one events at 1 a.m. Saturday.
The Saturday schedule was modified so Div. 2 and Div. 3 finals and all field events would start at the normal time of 10 a.m. while Div. 1 running finalists would get some well-deserved sleep and would not start until the late afternoon.
That meant that Barnett, who also competed late into that first night in the long jump, earning eighth (17-4 3/4), had a quick turnaround on Saturday.
But it clearly didn’t bother her. She landed her winning triple jump of 38-10 1/4 on her first attempt, was very consistent in her series and watched as the rest of the competitors came up just short.
Barnett, a joyful competitor who was fifth in the triple last season, surprised herself a little with the title.
“It’s just unreal,” she said. “I didn’t expect this at all. In fact when I jumped for the first time, I didn’t think it was 38 at all. I thought it was 37 at best. I was like ‘What?’ Also watching all the other really good jumpers really helped me. They really showed me the way.”
She added that she made the best of the Friday night delays.
“I had fun with it,” she said. “I just stayed loose and tried to meet new people. You would see something like the lights going out and you’d ask people ’Did you see that?’” Krueger, also the long time jumps coach for the Highlanders, knows he has something special with Barnett.
“She is the most aggressive performer I’ve ever had,” he said. “She attacks (the runway) like no one I’ve ever seen. And she’s very aware of what’s going on. She and I have good conversations (about technique) at meets though at state (with the large crowd and different rules) you couldn’t do that.
“So, we had to develop some hand signals from about 30 yards away.”
The 3,200 relay was another amazing story. It was seeded third about seven seconds behind top seed Muskego (which it had lost to at sectional) but was in the mix from the start with Swenson giving them the lead at the end of the second leg.
The key, according to Krueger, was the final 200 meters of Gill’s third leg of the race.
“She ran so strong there and set up Savannah (Fraley) so beautifully,” he said.
And Fraley was not seriously challenged the rest of the way.
“We knew other teams had hammers on the end,” Krueger said, “but with Savannah capable of a 2:17 (800 leg) and with a 20meter lead we felt pretty comfortable. But we (the coaches) were still scratching our heads later saying ‘We still can’t believe it.’” The relay members were a bit that way too “We never thought about that (winning), we were just trying to medal,” Fraley said. “I just came out of nowhere.”
“It’s so overwhelming,” Swenson added. “I’m just speechless.”.
“Just not real,” chuckled Lueck. Fraley, who ran a stunning school record of 4:59.21 in Friday night’s 1,600 which earned her only ninth in a very deep field, was deeply satisfied with how her career finished up.
“It was crazy,” she laughed. “A perfect ending.”
Brandenburg did not have meet she wanted, but Krueger feels that will motivate her for next year. She ran a 14.99 in the preliminaries of the 100 hurdles before settling on a 15.14 for seventh in the finals.
In the finals of the 300 hurdles, she was fifth with a 45.04 effort. She was clearly frustrated coming off the medals stand, but her efforts still contributed to the strong team finish.
Then it came down to that reference Krueger made about who the state meet was for. The girls 1,600-meter relay awards came at the end of the evening Saturday. It had been a very long two days for everyone and the athletes were all feeling a little verklempt.
Homestead senior Korynne Moga, who had earlier in the day earned fourth in the 400 dash (57.17), pulled the relay that included Grace Zortman, Lueck and Brandenburg into the sixth and final medal earning position (4:00.82) with an anchor leg of force and will.
It closed out a month of uncertainty for Moga with a great deal of certitude. The Purdue-Fort Wayne recruit had slightly injured a leg muscle during the North Shore Conference meet on May 16, casting doubt on her availability for the state meet series.
But she worked her way back quickly and became a tower of strength for the Highlanders in La Crosse. She and the 1,600 relay were walking off the podium with their medals and they were hugging and crying at the finality and emotion of the last meet of the season.
Moga wiped her eyes and thought carefully about what these last few weeks had come to mean to her and the team.
“It was very important because we had worked so hard, wanted the podium so badly,” she said. “It was a great finish for my last high school meet. Coming back from being injured was amazing, because at the time I didn’t know what the rest of the season would hold for me.
“To finish with a team like this in our last meet with girls who care so much about one another means so much.”
CEDARBURG Cedarburg freshman standout Charlize-Trinity McKenzie finished second in the 800 (2:13.56), falling in the stretch to Mount Horeb’s Abigail Sadler (2:11.64).
Earlier in the season, she had run a statebest of 2:08.62 at a meet in New York.
She had also qualified in the 400 and 1,600 races but pulled out of both to concentrate on the 800.
In the 400, senior Avery Peterson was 14th (1:01.08) while school recordholder in the 300 hurdles junior Jenna Rusch missed the finals of her specialty by just .43 of a second taking 12th of 24 runners (46.86).
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL The Wildcats’ 3,200 relay team of Bella Grenier, Anastasia Marich, Annie Norman and senior Mya Hartjes broke its school record for the second time in as many races, taking second in the Div. 2 competition with a time of 9:39.88.
“This was a 20 second drop (off the school record) since the time we started together,” said Grenier. “It’s just awesome and amazing. It was very hot out there today (Saturday, about 90 degrees) but we just went for it.”
Grenier, a sophomore, showed grit and tenacity later in the day, battling the heat again and earning a second state medal by taking sixth in the 3,200 (11:26.36).
“I was in eighth on the last lap and I just decided I had to go for it (if I wanted a topsix medal),” she said. “It was hard but it was worth it.”
Those efforts earned the Wildcats 11 team points, good for a tie for 11th in the Div. 2 team standings. Osceola won with 50 points.
GRAFTON The Grafton sprint relays competed hard in the swift Div. 2 competition, all making the finals. The 800 team of Natalie Manuel, Emily Sewell, Grace Viesselmann and Gwen Grumley was seventh (1:45.60) while the same unit was eighth in the 400 race (50.55).
The 1,600 unit of Marissa Morgan, Josie Gehrke, Viesselmann and Sewell was 10th (4:11.41). That team had run a 4:06.98 to advance from the prelims. Grumley and Viesselmann were the two seniors on the relay teams.
Sophomore shot putter Tatum Wiedenhaft had a good state debut, making the finals and taking seventh (36-4 3/4). All those efforts combined to earn Grafton six points, good for a tie for 35th in the team standings.