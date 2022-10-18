GRAFTON — For a program that has not had much opportunity to clinch sole possession of a conference championship in recent decades, the Grafton football team sure put on a good show Friday, routing visiting Greendale, 45-21, to win its first league title since sharing the North Shore Conference championship in 1995 and earning its first outright conference crown since winning the Braveland Conference in 1984.
“Oh my gosh, this is amazing. This is all I ever wanted, for real, and we got it,” Grafton senior Josh Lee-O’Bryant said about clinching the title on the home turf before being asked if the experience lived up to the expectations he had dreamed about. “Way better. Like I said, this is everything I wanted.
“This is insane.” Following the victory, Woodland Conference commissioner Ken Schimpf presented Grafton with the league championship trophy on the field. Then the stands emptied and the Black Hawks celebrated with friends, family, alumni and other community members. After that, the festivities moved into the gym, where Lee-O’Bryant climbed a ladder and attached the newest addition to the school’s wall of conference championships.
“This is huge. This is huge for the community, it’s huge for the kids, it’s a testament to everyone,” Grafton head coach Jim Norris said. “This group is fantastic, absolutely outstanding. I don’t want to take anything away from them at all, but man, it’s been brick by brick by brick by brick by brick for the last five years. This is what we’re working for. This is what we were building.”
It was only fitting that Lee-O’Bryant was the player to add the banner to the wall, since he played a key role on both sides of the ball to help Grafton win the showdown with the Panthers.
On defense, he tackled Greendale running back Javon Murry for a 7-yard loss on the second possession of the game that helped force a punt. On offense, he helped the Black Hawks move the ball for scoring drives of 50, 48 and 69 yards. He made another tackle for a loss on the opening play of the second quarter, as part of the visitors’ third drive of the contest, which helped the home team open up a 21-0 lead.
“That was just because I really wanted this. I wanted this more than I wanted to breathe. I had to,” Lee-O’Bryant responded to a question about his drive on defense, which was equaled by his desire to create holes for Grafton running backs from his spot on the offensive line. “Coach was telling us to come in confident and play like we were going to win. We came in, we executed, came in with a different type of mentality and we got the job done.”
The opening play of the game set what proved to be an ominous tone for Greendale. Blake Kogelmann dropped back to pass and lofted a toss down the field that was directed to Brayden Latus, who would have scored easily for what would have been an 81-yard touchdown. However, the senior dropped the ball and the Panthers were forced to punt a couple plays later. Grafton then needed just five plays to go 50 yards to take the lead, with Chase Norton scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run to cap off the drive.
Jackson Heinle and Lee-O’Bryant made tackles for big losses on Greendale’s second possession, forcing another three-and-out, then the Black Hawks went 48 yards in seven plays to push the lead to 14-0 when Norton scored on a 9-yard run.
“We emphasize a fast start, and we started fast all the way back in late July with contact days and August with starting camp, so as a team you’re always evolving, you’re always getting better, you’re always finding ways to win and get your playmakers involved and our coaches got our playmakers involved,” Norris said about the early two-score lead. “That’s huge. We can’t have a fast start without a fast start on defense, too. Our defense came out and they played with their hair on fire. It was fun to watch them on the first couple series.”
Greendale finally picked up a couple first downs on its third possession of the game, but that drive stalled, thanks in part to a tackle in the backfield by Lee-O’Bryant on a second-down run to open the second quarter, and then Grafton used a 12-play scoring march that Tommy Lutz wrapped up with a 3-yard scoring plunge.
Greendale finally demonstrated its offensive firepower on its last drive of the half. The Panthers scored on an 11-play, 59-yard drive that included a first-down conversion on fourth down to get things started and a Grafton penalty that moved the chains later in the series, which allowed the visitors to pull within 21-7 at the break.
Norris was well aware of Greendale’s ability to move the ball and that drive showed the Panthers can piece together scoring marches in small chunks in addition to striking with big plays.
“We knew they had big play capability,” the Black Hawks’ coach said, specifically pointing to Izaiah Correa and Murry as targets for Kogelmann. “They have athletes all over the place. We see it on film, you see it everywhere, that they’re one play away from being extremely explosive. We knew that going in. We wanted to take away their big play potential and that was a big part of our gameplan and, shoot, it worked out.”
The teams traded punts to open the third quarter, then Grafton reclaimed a threescore lead with a lengthy field goal drive. The Black Hawks went 74 yards in 11 plays, which set the stage for Jackson Schultz to make a 22-yard field goal that gave the home team a 24-7 lead.
The scoreboard would light up in the fourth quarter. Grafton forced a three-andout late in the third period, then went 43 yards in six plays to make it 31-7. Senior Vince Cameranesi scored on a 16-yard quarterback draw on the second play of the final frame.
The Grafton defense then got a stop when a Greendale pass on fourth down came up short, then sophomore quarterback Brady Hilgart connected with Jaeden Tiegs for a 49-yard scoring strike on the only play of the ensuing drive.
Connor Robinson put the cherry on top of the sundae late in the game, when he returned an interception 40 yards for Grafton’s final score, which made it a 45-7 lead.
“I saw a couple guys coming my way. I saw Burky (Harrison Burke) get a great block, so I was just focused on trying to get down there. I was going to try to stiff-arm him and then I figured, no, he’s a little too big, so I tried running back outside. It worked, so that’s all that matters,” the junior defensive back said about his picksix. “It felt like an exclamation point, smiley face. Let me tell you, it was crazy.”
Greendale notched a couple touchdowns in the closing minutes, but the party was on for the Black Hawks.
Grafton rushed for 248 yards in the game, with Lutz gaining 107 yards on 20 carries and Norton picking up 100 yards on 17 tries.
Norris was pleased with the work of his one-two punch in the backfield, but especially proud of the job his guys up front did creating holes for the ball carriers.
“They work so hard. We’ve got three seniors and two sophomores on that group and it’s led by Josh Lee-O’Bryant, one of our captains,” the Grafton coach said. “It’s hard to pull him off the field. Holy moly, man, he’s the real deal.”
Lee-O’Bryant admitted that group has played with a chip on its shoulder this season.
“A lot of people doubted our line coming in and to see them execute is amazing,” he said.
Grafton improved to 8-1 overall with the win and finished 7-0 in league games. The team now moves on to the playoffs and will host Wisconsin Lutheran in an opening round contest Friday at 7 p.m. in the WIAA Div. 3 bracket. The Vikings finished the season 6-3 overall and were 6-1 in the Woodland. The Black Hawks defeated Wisco by a 28-12 score on Sept. 2.
“We’ll enjoy this one tonight,” Norris said. “We’ll enjoy it, the kids will enjoy it and we’ll move forward.
“Your preparation is long, your celebrations are short and that’s it. I’ll look back after the season and be able to enjoy it a little bit more,” the veteran coach added, noting that there is a lot of work ahead as the Black Hawks gear up for what they hope will be an extended postseason run. “Football is brutal because you can celebrate for so long, but then you’ve got to get back to the grind and we’ll be exchanging film tomorrow.”