MADISON — The University School of Milwaukee boys tennis team claimed second place Saturday at the WIAA Div. 2 state team tournament at Neilsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
The Wildcats opened state play with a 6-1 victory over Aquinas in a state semifinal match, then dropped a 7-0 decision to Brookfield Academy in the championship dual.
In the semifinal, USM won all four singles flights and captured two of the three doubles matches.
In singles play, senior Max Watchmaker won his match in the first flight by a 6-2, 6-0 score. Hayden Baum also won in straight sets in the fourth position, claiming a 6-0, 6-2 triumph over Tegan Schott.
The No. 2 and No. 3 singles both went to a tiebreaker, with the USM players prevailing by a 10-7 margin in each match.
In the second flight, freshman Oliver Boyd overcame a 7-5 loss in the opening set to extend the match with a 6-0 win in the second set before taking the match. USM junior Srikar Mudili followed a similar path in the third position, dropping the opening set by a 6-4 score before notching a 6-0 win to send his match to a tiebreaker.
In doubles play, the top pairing of Jack Gilpin and Miles Gourlay won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, and the No. 2 entry of Joey Darrow and Marko Gajic earned a 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 to win their match.
In the championship match, Brookfield Academy took the team title with a 7-0 victory.
This tournament run marked the 15th appearance in program history for the Wildcats. USM has won 10 state championships and the team took silver for the fourth time.