MEQUON — Using hockey to do something for the greater good is the ultimate goal of an event planned for Friday and Saturday at the Ozaukee Ice Center, as the Concordia University Wisconsin hockey program and Homestead boys team will participate in a series of games to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and raise money for the CK Choose Kindness Foundation.
“The CK Choose Kindness Foundation was created to honor Cam Kranich, a former 2019 HHS student and hockey player who passed away in 2019,” the Kranich family said in a statement. “The CKCK foundation awards annual scholarship grants to students who embrace ‘choosing kindness,’ by making positive impacts in other people’s lives. Additionally, the foundation’s objectives are to create positive community awareness around mental health as mental health impacts everybody, to minimize any associated stigma by letting people know that ‘It’s OK to not feel OK,’ and to contribute to organizations with infrastructures and programs focusing on mental health (like NAMI and AFSP).”
Homestead boys hockey head coach Tony Navarre said it was important for the program to support the foundation.
“We’ve had an awareness in sports now about the importance of mental health,” he said. “It’s one of those things that’s very, very close to our hearts, so through the CK Choose Kindness Foundation and working with Concordia and Bank Five Nine and Ozaukee Community Therapies, it’s a weekend of some really good hockey and raising awareness about mental health.
“There’s going to be some booths set up so that people can have some information about (the importance of) mental health and support services and really just trying to raise awareness,” he added. “It’s a really important thing and I think that partnering with Concordia and those other organizations, I think it’s just really important for people to have access and know that there’s support out there.”
According to CUW Director of Athletics Dr. Rob Barnhill, the Falcons were looking to get involved in an event that started with the Highlanders playing a game dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of mental health and raising money for the CK Choose Kindness Foundation.
The Hockey Community Mental Health Awareness Weekend is now a two-day event. On Friday, the CUW men's team will host Marian at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Falcons' women playing Marian at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Homestead’s boys JV team will face DeForest at 10 a.m., followed by the varsity squads from the two schools squaring off at noon. The CUW men will then take the ice at 7:05 p.m., hosting Marian.
“Mental health affects everyone. As a growing University, we have seen the growth in demand for mental health services for all members of our community: faculty, staff, and students. Concordia University is committed to developing students in mind, body and spirit, and we see this collaboration as an action step to raise awareness around the importance of positive mental health,” CUW Director Athletics Dr. Rob Barnhill said. “The Choose Kindness foundation and Homestead High School already had a partnership that I was hoping to join to increase the visibility and the viability of the cause by bringing our CUW hockey community to the table.”
Navarre is pleased to see the event, now in its fourth year, continue to grow.
“As a former captain on our team that struggled with mental health, it was one of those things that made a lot of sense,” the Highlanders’ coach said about the origin of the event. “Now with Concordia being involved and trying to give back to the community and to that foundation, I think it’s just a really cool thing for our area.”
Kris Barger from Bank Five Nine is pleased to be working with the foundation.
“As a community bank we are proud to be involved in efforts that align with our mission statement to “Make Lives Better”. The Kranich family is certainly doing that through their foundation,” she said. “It is an honor and privilege to help keep their light shining through darkness.”
Money raised for the foundation will go toward awarding scholarships to Homestead students.
“It’s basically a graduating senior that has those qualities of being kind and being recognized for being a really positive influence on the school community,” Navarre said, explaining that the grants are awarded to Homestead seniors who demonstrate outstanding character and are leaders within the school community, regardless of grades or involvement in hockey or other athletics. “It’s mainly (for) a person that fosters positive relationships and brings out the best in others through just being a kind and passionate person.”
A limited number of special edition jerseys will be available for sale, featuring the Homestead and CUW logos and a CK16 patch in honor of Kranich and his jersey number. Proceeds from jersey sales will go to the foundation.
While raising money for the foundation is a goal of the event, Navarre explained that continuing to raise awareness is even more important.
“Recently, more athletes have been coming out and saying that it’s OK not to be OK and really bringing more attention to the fact that mental health is a struggle in athletics and really acknowledging it. That’s what we’re trying to do here, too,” he said. “(We want to) let anyone know that’s struggling that there are options out there to get help.”
The CK Choose Kindness Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Please visit www.ckchoosekindness.com for more information.