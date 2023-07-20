MEQUON — Over the course of the past six games, Lakeshore has outscored its opponents by a 41-37 margin, but the Chinooks have just one win to show for it, with a 22-3 win Saturday in Fond du Lac accounting for the wide margin that was offset by three one-run losses in that stretch.
Those three narrow defeats were all in walkoff fashion. The streak began in Madison, with the Mallards earning a 6-5 triumph that included the home team plating five runs in the final inning. It continued the next day with Wausau breaking a tie with a run in the ninth to claim an 8-7 win in a game that the Chinooks led 7-3 going into the bottom of the eighth. The Woodchucks rallied again on Friday, scoring three runs in the final stanza for a 4-3 win.
“We got walked off three games in a row. I’ve never been a part of something like that. It’s as simple as we couldn’t get three outs, well, four outs in one of the games,” Lakeshore manager Trevor Cho said. “We couldn’t get outs in the back end of the game.”
While the late leads disappeared in consecutive games, the skipper said his confidence in the club’s relief pitchers has not wavered.
“I think when we got into those situations, I’d be lying if it wasn’t, ‘Oh boy, here we go again,’” Cho said. “But, just based on the guys in the room, I feel confident that we’ve got pitchers doing things to make adjustments, as well as the hitters.”
Finding a way to close out wins, whether it is with a timely hit in a clutch situation or by getting the last few outs of a close game, is one of the things players learn to handle by playing every day in the Northwoods League. Being in those situations frequently provides experience to become accustomed to those moments.
Cho noted that goes for the players and coaching staff alike.
“A lot of the summer is a learning process. I think that goes for both the players and the coaches,” he said. “That’s the most learning that I’ve had as a coach, I can for sure say that.
“You would like at times for maybe the learning to transition to wins, but that’s just not the reality of what we’re doing,” Cho added. “Is that an excuse for not winning games or making mistakes? No, but we have to understand that is part of the deal.”
Lakeshore bounced back with the big offensive outburst in Fond du Lac.
“We’ve put up 20 runs one game and we put up 22 in another. Neither of the games was I surprised by,” Cho said, pointing to a 20-4 win June 30 at Green Bay. “When our hitters fully commit to something, they’re capable of pretty incredible things like that.”
Hitter of the week
Adam Cootway, a junior at UW-Whitewater from De Pere, had five hits in the victory at Fond du Lac and drove in four runs in that contest. He also had three hits in games July 11 against Kokomo and Sunday against the Dock Spiders.
In all, he had a .327 batting average through action on Tuesday, with five doubles, two triples and three home runs in 113 at-bats over 33 games.
“I think in the beginning we need to make just one simple swing change,” Cho said. “I told him at the beginning of the year, I said, ‘Let’s be honest, are you going to be challenged a little bit in the beginning? Absolutely you are.’ He’s handled everything really well. We made the swing adjustment and it’s been pretty fun to watch.”
The manager is not surprised by the success the shortstop is having.
“I told him, I think by the end of the year you have a good chance to be one of the better hitters from July 15 through Aug. 15,” Cho said. “He’s committed to everything and he’s been great as of late.”
Pitcher of the week
Ryan Mullan, a right-hander from Chino Hills, Calif. that attends Loyola Marymount University, picked up the victory in the blowout win against Fond du Lac.
He tossed six innings and allowed six hits and two walks while striking out five.
On the season, he is 2-1 with an earned run average of 4.44 in 26 1.3 innings over six starts.
Cho said that Mullan and Matthew Mueller have been a stabilizing force in the Lakeshore starting rotation.
“I think two guys as of late that have been really good are Matt Mueller and Ryan Mullen,” the skipper said. “Every time they go out there, they keep filling it up in the strike zone. I’m more than confident when they go out there.”
All-Star selections
Lakeshore will have three representatives at the Great Lakes All-Star Game, which will take place Tuesday in Traverse City.
Blake Kunz, a right-handed pitcher, has a 3-1 record with a 2.57 earned run average so far this season.
“He’s been great,” Cho said about the Germantown native. “I would say he’s kind of been our horse this year.”
Mueller, a freshman left-hander from Gonzaga, is 1-1 with a 2.28 ERA in six games. Cho believes the Brookfield native has a bright future.
“He’s going to have a chance to play this game for a long time,” the manager said. “A left-handed pitcher with, I would say, metrically, one of the best fastballs in the Northwoods.”
Gabe Roessler, a versatile player who lines up at shortstop and in the outfield, is batting .310 with seven doubles in 32 games this season.
“He was at Madison College. He’s going to go to UW-Milwaukee,” Cho said. “A premium athlete. He gets two hits a game, always (hits the ball) on the barrel.”
Upcoming schedule Lakeshore opens a two-game set today with Fond du Lac for a home-and-home series. The Chinooks are on the road for the first game of those games, with first pitch at Herr Baker Field set for 6:35 p.m. The series concludes Friday at Kapco Park with another 6:35 p.m. start time for the annual Christmas in July promotion.
On Saturday, the Chinooks welcome Madison to town for a 6:35 p.m. start. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Gill Catcher bobblehead and it is also Gill’s Walk-off for Cancer Night.
Lakeshore will then head to Madison for a doubleheader Sunday. The first game is set for 1:35 p.m., with the second game planned for 30 minutes after the opening contest ends.
The Chinooks, who dropped to 7-8 in the second half of the season with an 8-0 loss Tuesday to Kalamazoo, will take its All-Star break Monday through Wednesday. Cho said this stretch of games is an important part of the season.
“I think they’re huge,” he confirmed, noting the club is two games behind Madison in the second-half standings. “In terms of the standings, you don’t want to get too far behind. We’re in the thick of it.
“If you can get a win, you just need them at this point of the year because you don’t want to stack those on late, you want to do everything that you can in the middle.”