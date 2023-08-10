CEDARBURG — Eric Everts, the longtime athletic director and middle school math instructor at First Immanuel Lutheran School, is bringing to an end the longstanding tradition of holding annual basketball camps for kids.
After 24 years of igniting passion for a sport — as well as teaching valuable life skills — Everts is beginning a new chapter in his life as he takes on the role as FIL principal.
Last week was his final week of camps.
The Wildcats Basketball Camps were started as a way for Everts to earn extra money for his family in the summer as well as to raise money to support the school’s athletic programs, according to Everts’ wife, Jamie.
However, the camps grew to be about a lot more than just that.
Through these summer camps, Everts has been able to “provide a great opportunity for elementary and middle school students to attend a fun camp that taught basketball skills along with sportsmanship and daily devotions,” Jamie Everts said.
It has also provided many teens and early 20-year-olds with summer employment over the years.
The camps also worked to support various charities throughout the years. Every summer, each camper received the chance to shoot a half-court shot. If made, Everts donated $25 for each shot to select charities or causes.
These summer camps have had a large impact on the younger residents of Ozaukee County in grades one through eight for nearly a quarter century. In their later years, the camps were so popular that signups, which opened in February, would fill up in under two minutes.
The camp has grown from two weeks (four sessions of camps) to six weeks (12 sessions of camps). Over the course of 24 years, those numbers have added up to 253 sessions of Wildcat camps, according to Eric Everts.
“If you figure an average of about 40 kids per session,” he said, “that comes out to over 10,000 campers that we’ve had with us.”
The camps grew to mean a lot more to Everts than teaching the game of basketball, and ended up being extremely rewarding in various ways.
“I love being out in the community and seeing kids wearing their Wildcats Camp T-shirts and saying hello to them. While we obviously get a lot of First Immanuel students that come to the camp, I have been able to work with tons of other kids from Cedarburg, Grafton and other schools too,” Everts said.
He has been a coach for so long that he even has began teaching kids of the kids who once attended his camps.
“Many thanks to everyone that has attended and worked with me at Wildcats Camp over the past 24 years,” Everts said. “God has richly blessed me to have the opportunity to work with so many amazing kids and families.”