RIVER HILLS — When opportunity knocked, the University School of Milwaukee boys hockey team was at the ready to answer.
The Wildcats turned the tide of their Classic 8 Conference matchup with Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc when freshman defender Tyler Cook scored 10 seconds into their first power play of the game, and they’d pull away from there for a 4-0 victory at Uihlein Ice Arena Tuesday evening.
“They did a great job coming out hard in the second period, and it took us getting on the powerplay to have an answer for it,” USM head coach Corbin McGuire said.
After sophomore forward Jackson Reno was handed a minor penalty for some post-whistle antics with eight minutes to go in the second period, USM wasted no time in doubling its lead. Set up by passes from senior defender Landon Edwards and junior forward Jack McGregor, Cook let one sail from the left circle and beat KMMO goalie Noah Ingersoll top shelf with 7 minutes, 50 seconds on the clock.
“I thought the guys played a pretty decent game from our end,” KMMO assistant coach Tom Gibbons said. “It was just a matter of they capitalized those couple times. The score wasn’t necessarily indicative of a 4-0 game. It was overall a pretty solid effort. Twelve minutes of penalties is not going to help.”
Neither team put many shots on net in the first period, but it was the Wildcats (6-2 overall, 3-0 conference) that were able to get on the board less than four minutes after the first puck drop.
Off a cross-ice pass from senior forward Augie Wolf, it was senior forward William Guy who made it 1-0 in favor of the hosts with 13:07 to go in the first, as Ingersoll got a piece of Guy’s shot but not enough.
KMMO (3-3, 1-1) had just one shot on goal before USM junior defender Ethan Gurney was called for interference with 4:40 to play in the first. The visitors would also end the opening period on the power play due to a minor penalty on Cook, and while it couldn't cash in before the horn, KMMO had seized momentum going into the second period.
“We did a good job in the first,” McGuire said. “We got into some penalty trouble there and it gave them momentum. They carried that momentum really strongly into the second period. Fortunately, unfortunately for them, we get a five-minute major and we were able to kind of have our top guys on the ice. We were able to get that goal and shift momentum that way.”
KMMO had the better run of play for the first seven minutes the second period, with sophomore forward Cooper Nanney registering a pair of shots on goal from in close. But USM junior goalie Mason Griener came up big time and time again, finishing with 25 saves to earn the shutout. In all, the Wildcats killed off 13 minutes worth of penalties.
“Obviously special teams and killing penalties starts with the goaltender and I thought Mason did a really good job solidifying that,” McGuire said. “But for us, we’ve kind of taken a step forward and understood what we want from the kids in terms of how to kill a penalty, what we’re trying to accomplish on that end. It took a big step and killing a five-minute major and a five-on-three, that was great to see.”
By the time KMMO had that five-on-three opportunity, it was already facing a 4-0 deficit.
Ninety-six seconds after Cook put the Wildcats ahead 2-0, the lead grew to three when Guy netted his second goal of the evening, bringing the puck into the offensive zone, skating to the center and beating Ingersoll with a wrister to make it 3-0 with 6:14 left in the second.
“It was a great turnaround on the score on the rush and the power-play goal in the second period that they got,” Gibbons said. “Now you’re down 3-0 going into the third, so it makes it tough to come back.”
Making it even tougher was USM growing that lead to four. With 12:52 remaining, McGregor centered a pass for sophomore forward Mateo Nunag, who did the rest to give the Wildcats a four-goal cushion.
KMMO wouldn’t stop fighting, going on a two-man advantage with 9:06 to go following a major penalty on sophomore forward Sam Anderson and then a minor on McGregor. But Griener and the USM defense stood tall.
Ingersoll did well to prevent the score from getting out of hand, stopping 27 shots, including 13 in the final frame.
“I thought the goaltending was good on our end but their guy had a good night in the net as well,” Gibbons said. “There was plenty of chances where we have pucks, we see them go in often and it’s just being in the right place. We’ve got a game Friday night and I told the guys we’ll just come back home and we’ve got to battle again.”
Meanwhile, University School isn’t back in action for three weeks due to exams and winter break. Its only two losses have come to top-six programs in Bay Port and Chippewa Falls, but the Wildcats have now outscored their three Classic 8 opponents 15-3.
“We have two losses to two really good teams,” McGuire said. “We’re going to continue to kind of push ourselves and continue to try and get better so that we can eventually get on the other side of some of those games against those top teams in the state.”