KOHLER — University School of Milwaukee sent two players to the WIAA Div. 2 boys state golf meet, and Charlie Darrow and Emery Endres made an impact Monday and Tuesday at Blackwolf Run.
Darrow, a junior, hung around the top of the leaderboard throughout the two-day, 36-hole tournament, finishing with a score of 152. His score of 8-over-par was good for fifth place and a state medal. Endres, a senior, was not far behind, carding a score of 158 to claim 13th place in the 52-golfer field.
“Last year was brutal, so it was good to come back this year and play decent golf,” Darrow said in regard to the 2022 tournament, when he claimed 28th place with a score of 167. “I’ve been playing good golf, so it was good to continue that.”
Darrow started his run at the tournament with a 75.
“He had three doubles yesterday. The story of the day there was how well his putting was yesterday. It seemed like every time he had an opportunity to make a birdie he took advantage,” USM assistant coach Chris Cruz said about Darrow’s performance on Monday. “He kind of book-ended his rounds with a couple doubles, which was not ideal, but it’s high school golf. It’s what happens.”
On Tuesday, Darrow scored a 77, dropping one spot on the leaderboard.
“Today, I don’t think his putting was quite as solid, but he’s still made some great putts to save some scores,” Cruz said. “He was in the penalty area on the first par 3 on the back. We were lucky to find the ball, chipped on, made a long putt to save par. Those are kind of those putts that keep your momentum throughout the round and he was able to keep it together.
“It was a little bit more steady today. The score was just a little higher just because of the conditions, I would say,” the coach added. “But he was hitting his lines, didn’t put himself into too much trouble all day long. I think the score spoke for it.”
Darrow took a double bogey on the 18th hole in each round. Without that, he would have finished second.
“I hit the ball well. A little more putts dropped yesterday, but I was a little more consistent with my ball striking today,” he said following his second round. “But then, just like yesterday, I doubled 18, so that really hurt. But it was a solid day.”
Cruz pointed out that the wind was a factor during play on Tuesday.
“It really started to pick up kind of on the end of the first nine. It started to get really brisk, and I checked it earlier and I knew that at least with going out early, it was a little bit of an advantage because the wind was a little bit calmer,” he explained. “It’s very similar to how we played in the afternoon session yesterday. So I knew that the wind would pick up so that gave him (Darrow) at least a little bit of an advantage.”
Cruz said that Endres caught a few bad breaks along the way in his opening round on the way to shooting an 82.
“He had a pretty rough day yesterday,” the coach said. “Charlie got a lot of good opportunities, a lot of good breaks, and I think Emery didn’t quite get the same type of breaks Charlie did.”
Endres came back with a 76 in the final round, which was the fourth best score recorded over the final 18 holes.
“He rallied today, put together a really good score. I think it’s one of the better scores for D-2 for today’s session,” Cruz said. “It’s something to be proud of, and it was a solid outing for him.”
Endres was pleased to finish on a strong note.
“It was there a lot more than it was yesterday. Yesterday, I just had a few stupid holes that cost me a lot of strokes but today I kept all the doubles off the card,” he summarized about his play in the tournament. “On the back I only hit three greens but I still shot 37. I was putting better and chipping better, so it was good to finally see some putts drop. It could have been a lot lower, it could’ve been a lot higher. I was very proud of that with all the wind, especially on 18. That’s a tough two shots right into that 20 mile an hour gust.”
Endres admitted finishing his prep golf career was an emotional experience.
“I got pretty emotional after tapping for par on 18 just because it’s been a great three years. The high school golf part has meant so much. It’s where I met ‘Char,’ who’s like my best friend,” Endres said. “I didn’t know him until about three years ago. To make as a team (the previous two years), I don’t think I realized how hard it was just because we did it my first two years. Only eight teams make it, so it’s an accomplishment to get here, especially as a team. So getting here again, just to say that I made it all the way my last year and every year I made it, it was nice. It means a lot. It was fun to be out here. It’s such a great course. It was a blast all around.”