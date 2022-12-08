CEDARBURG — Before it knew what hit it, University School of Milwaukee got punched in the mouth. While it took some time, its counterpunch delivered a little more juice.
After Brookfield scored less than 90 seconds in, the Wildcats answered with a four-goal second period and went on to earn a 5-2 victory in an Eastern Shores Conference girls hockey game Tuesday at The Ponds of Brookfield.
“We just told them we’ve got to come out hard,” USM co-head coach Katie Valimont said. “We can’t be on our heels. It’s a conference game. So we have two more periods to pull it together and they did whatever they did in the locker room after we walked out and turned it around, so I’m really happy about that.”
For as quickly as the Glacier (2-4 overall, 0-2 conference) struck in the opening frame when senior forward Kali Santos (Mukwonago) scored unassisted on a tough-angle shot with 15 minutes, 36 seconds to go, USM (5-1, 2-0) needed even less time in the second to get on the board.
On a perfectly-executed offensive possession, sophomore defender London Chase passed the puck down near the circle to senior forward Eileen Carey, who then centered it for junior Charlotte Fetherston.
She’d do the rest, beating Brookfield sophomore goaltender Macy Blooming to even the score at 1-1 just 17 seconds into the second period.
That proved to open the floodgates. “The momentum, we had it in the first period,” Brookfield head coach Kevin Armbruster said. “I think in the second period that quick goal that they had gave them momentum. We weren’t getting it out of the zone, we weren’t playing our defensive zones properly, we had little breakdowns like that, and they took advantage of the opportunities. They have some really good players and they took advantage of us.”
Blooming, who made 16 saves in the first and a whopping 57 on the night, did all she could to keep USM from lighting the lamp from there. But the Wildcats’ go-ahead goal was a soft one, as senior forward Mallory Deluca managed to get the puck to squirt past the Oak Creek sophomore to make it 2-1 with with 7:46 left in the second.
Junior forward Justine Cieslak (University School) was also in on the play, while junior forward Sophia Armbruster — the daughter of the Brookfield coach — was credited with the assist.
“We love to beat USM more than anyone else,” coach Armbruster said. “My daughter plays over there, so it’s always a big rivalry in our house. The family’s all here today and they were all cheering my daughter on.”
The Wildcats weren’t done, extending their lead to three before the period was up.
The third goal was put home by a wide-open Carey, who was left all alone by the circle and went top shelf to beat Blooming off an assist from Fetherston at the 5:21 mark. Carey repaid the favor, setting up Fetherston’s second goal of the night with 2:45 on the clock to extend USM’s lead to three.
“We have some really well-balanced lines, actually,” Valimont said. “I wouldn’t say it’s one or two players. As a team, when they’re on, they’re on. Whether they’re making plays or they’re communicating, it’s all on them, basically. So whether they’re mentally ready, then that’s what will decide the game.”
Brookfield, which registered seven shots in the first period, had one more push left in it. Once again it was Santos sounding the horn, poking a loose puck past USM sophomore goalie Leia Schaefer to bring the Glacier within 4-2 with 12:46 remaining. Sophomore forward Emma Lawrence had the assist. Santos also had a few good looks after her opening tally in the first, but had to settle for a two-goal performance.
“She’s really become an on-the-ice leader and her knowledge of the game, the way she plays the game, she’s 110% any time she goes out,” Armbruster said. “She gets a lot of opportunities. She’ll get more. She’ll get a lot of goals this year.”
But after her team’s first five games were decided by one goal, Valimont was relieved to see the Wildcats put the hammer down with an insurance goal with 8:40 left to play off Carey’s third assist of the contest — and Fetherston’s second — senior forward Helen Bechthold (University School) pushed USM’s lead back to three, where it would remain the rest of the way.
“They came out so hard in the second and third,” Valimont said. “We were a little on our heels in the first period and we really figured out how to get the goals. They’re making plays, making good passes, heads up and they dominated the game I think in the second and third.
“I think they can compete with any team in the state. We just have to be mentally on.”
Junior Molly Jex started in goal for the Wildcats and combined with Schaefer to stop 19 shots. Sophia Armbruster would get the bragging rights over her dad on this night, but the Glacier coach hopes that by playoff time, his team is where it needs to be.
“We just have to get back to the basics,” coach Armbruster said. “We have a lot of young players, which is good. A lot of young, skilled players, so we’ll keep growing as it goes on.”