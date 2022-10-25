MADISON — Cedarburg and University School competed at the WIAA state team tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium Friday and Saturday, with the Bulldogs winning a quarterfinal dual before bowing out in Div. 1 play while the Wildcats earned gold in the Div. 2 field.
For the Bulldogs, it was the first time the program had competed at the state team tournament, while the Wildcats have been a fixture in Madison through the years but brought an especially young unit to the party this time around.
“It means a lot, especially with such a young group of girls. We’ve got five freshmen who start on this team and to see their growth has been exceptional, and to see them perform on this stage has been really heartening for me as a coach because it shows how tough they are and they worked so hard for it all,” USM head coach Matt Flack said. “We’ve got a lot of leaders on this team, and I want to give a shout out to our two seniors, Irene (Zheng) and Elise (Gozon), who just love this team and played really hard.”
The veteran USM coach said he felt that advancing out of the sectional was key for his team’s title hopes, which proved prophetic after the Wildcats defeated Edgewood and Xavier by matching 6-1 margins on Saturday.
“The sectional was really hard. Once we got out of there, I thought we’d be OK. I knew that if we’re in a dual format, it’s really hard to beat us because we just match up really well,” Flack explained. “We’re really strong all the way one through seven. I thought Edgewood would be tough and they were. I was more worried about Edgewood than anybody to be honest with you. Xavier put up a really good fight in the finals, and our girls just played really, really well.”
In the state championship dual, USM swept the singles matches, losing just eight games while Angela Wang (No. 1), Aubrey Jayne (No. 2), Wynter Maitland (No. 3) and Lindsey Gardner (No. 4) — all freshmen except for Jayne, a sophomore — put things away in convincing fashion.
“I felt pretty good because I knew that Angela and Aubrey at one-two and Wynter at three, I figured we’d sweep singles,” Flack said, “and then I was hoping let’s get some doubles wins in there so we can secure it in case something happens in those instances. You never know what could happen.”
There was little to worry about as the top pairing of Isa bel Werner and Mia Darr won, 6-1, 6-4, and the second flight duo of freshmen Haley Erlich and Ella McDonald took care of business, 6-4, 6-1.
In Div. 1, Cedarburg opened tournament play Friday, securing a 5-2 victory over Franklin before suffering a 6-1 loss Saturday to eventual state champion Arrowhead.
“First of all, I’m just excited. I’m just happy that we made it this far and making history is the biggest thing, too. All of them fought to get here and from the first match we played yesterday to today, they played their best,” Cedarburg head coach Logan Symes said. “Tough Arrowhead match today but other than that, it was everything that they worked for. It was a big team goal this season. They accomplished it, they made it here and we tried our best.”
Against Franklin, the Bulldogs’ doubles team of seniors Carly O’Leary and Zoe Larson (No. 1), Katina Zimmerschied and Tess Kornetzke (No. 2) and Sarah Curran and Zoey Schiek (No. 3) all won in straight sets. However, things were a bit more exciting in singles, as junior Libby Plante (No. 2) and Lauren O’Leary (No. 3) both took the opening set of their match before losing the second. The team needed at least one player to win their tiebreaker, and both came through as Cedarburg moved on to the state quarterfinals.
“Myself and coach Sean, when it was 3-1 we had a pretty good feeling we’d advance to the next day but this is high school tennis. You never know, especially when you win the first set and lose the second set and you’re in a tiebreak, emotions are flying and all that stuff,” Symes said. “So as coaches it’s a little nerve-wracking to sit in the back, there’s not much you can do. All you can do is go out there and tell them everything you see. It’s just a very fun overall experience. They got to team state for the first time in Cedarburg history. I loved it.”
