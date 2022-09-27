Will the Milwaukee Brewers make the playoffs? Probably not. Could it happen? It is entirely possible. Either way, the team has nine games left in the regular season, so let’s assess the club’s chances heading into the final homestand of the campaign.
I will begin with an admission: Back on Opening Day, I predicted that the Brewers would win 92 games and win the division by a few games over the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Brewers cannot reach 92 wins after losing Sunday at Cincinnati, but it is still mathematically possible for the team to win the National League Central division championship.
Realistically, that will not happen, so my prediction will be a little off. The question remains how far will the team finish from that guess of 92 wins and whether the team makes the postseason.
The good news is that we are in the heart of what is now being dubbed “Craigtember” in these parts, when manager Craig Counsell somehow summons up sorcery powers and the Brewers finish the regular season on a roll.
We recall what happened in 2018 as the team won the division title with a thrilling finish that included winning Game 163 at Wrigley Field, as well as the frenetic finish in 2019 when the club stormed into the playoffs even after MVP candidate Christian Yelich got hurt. In 2020, the team benefited from an expanded playoff field and kind of backed their way in, aided by all of the right teams losing as the club limped to the finish. Last year, the Brewers did not need any late-season magic as they held off a late-season charge from St. Louis and won the division title.
But this is 2022 and the Brewers are looking to catch either Philadelphia or San Diego to clinch a wild card spot … unless something remarkable happens and they track down St. Louis to improbably win the division.
Let’s take a look at why earning a wild card berth could happen.
- The biggest thing in Milwaukee’s favor is the schedule. After hosting St. Louis today and Wednesday, the team finishes with four games against the injury-depleted (and kind of bad before that happened anyway) Miami Marlins. The Brewers then wrap up the campaign with three games against Arizona, a team that has been better than expected this season but still has a losing record.
- In a way, the Brewers are about as healthy as they have been all season. Whatever would be considered the starting batting order, including platoons, is available, even though nobody would have expected it to look quite like this back in April. The caveat to this comment is the pitching staff, which essentially has the pieces in place that they want now that Aaron Ashby, Eric Lauer and Freddy Peralta have all returned to the starting rotation. Of course, each missed time earlier this month and their pitch counts will be lower than usual for however long the season lasts. However, Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Brandon Woodruff are all healthy and they are three ofthe top pitchers in all of baseball.
- Burnes and Woodruff should get the ball in four of the final nine games. While that still leaves five other games, if everything goes according to plan, it should allow Counsell to navigate those contests by piggybacking starters or using some form of bullpen games he has used often in recent weeks.
- The Brewers have been here before, while the Padres and Phillies have not. While each of the clubs the Brewers are battling down the stretch do have players with postseason experience, most of that came other places. The Brewers have made the playoffs four seasons in a row, and a number of the players trying to extend that streak have been part of some or all of that run. It is impossible to say whether that will make a difference, but it probably cannot hurt. Meanwhile, Philadelphia last made the playoffs in 2011 and San Diego has been in the postseason once in 15 years, qualifying in 2020. It is also worth noting that the Padres completely fell apart down the stretch last season.
Here is why the Brewers might not make the playoffs.
- Not only is Milwaukee looking up in the standings, the Brewers have one other significant disadvantage going into the sprint to the finish. Major League Baseball will not play any tiebreaking games this season to determine the postseason field and both the Padres and Phillies hold the tiebreaker over the Brewers based on the season series. So, not only does the Brew Crew need to catch one of those clubs, they need to finish ahead of them in the wild card standings.
- The schedule lines up favorably for the Brewers, but the Padres and Phillies have some advantages in the final nine days as well. Philadelphia gets to play two teams with losing records (the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals) before finishing out with Houston. However, there are two potential issues in that stretch — all of their final 10 games are on the road and they will have to navigate a doubleheader on Saturday in the nation’s capitol. San Diego has a tougher slate of opponents , as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants are on the docket. The Giants and White Sox have losing records, but both are close to .500 and are fairly competent clubs. The biggest edge for San Diego is all of those games will be at home.
- For what it’s worth, on the standings page at ESPN.com, there is a column where they have calculated the odds of making the playoffs. I won’t pretend to know exactly what goes into these percentages, but Philadelphia has a 90.6% chance, San Diego is sitting at 92.0% and the Brewers are at 16.8%. While I may not quite get where these numbers come from, my elementary school math teacher Mr. Pettit will by pleased to know that I have remembered that 16.8 is less than those other numbers.
With all of that said, I am not sure what will actually happen. Earlier in the month, I was predicting that the Brewers would make the playoffs if they went 4-4 during a tough eight-game stretch that included games against the New York Mets, New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals. That was exactly their record during those games. I added that the team would then go 9-4 over the final 13 games to just barely get in.
They are currently 3-1 in the closing swing of 13 games, which means they are on pace to make that happen. The question remains whether that would be good enough to get into the playoff bracket.
Now, I am not sure that is an accurate prediction.
I have done my own forecast model. Based on remaining opponents, where the games will be played and factoring that the Phillies have a doubleheader, I have come up with the following final records for the three teams battling for two playoff spots.
I believe the Brewers will fare the best among the three clubs, closing out the season with a record of 6-3, which would give the local nine a record of 88-74.
I think that Philadelphia is going to go 6-4 during a stretch that includes 10 games in nine days. That will be a grind for the Phillies, especially in an era in which teams do not play many doubleheaders. If I am correct about my guess, the team from the city of brotherly love will finish at 89-73.
I think San Diego will finish with the worst record over the next nine days, finishing 5-4. That would give the Padres a record of 90-72.
Unfortunately, if I am correct, that means the Brewers will miss the playoffs. However, the beauty of sports is that you never know what will actually happen. Perhaps the White Sox, who have been a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde team all season, will storm into San Diego and sweep the Padres. Maybe the Phillies will struggle against the Nationals and Washington will split, or even win, the four-game series coming up this weekend. Perhaps the Brewers will win eight of the final nine games.
So, while I don’t know what will happen, I do know that it is scoreboard-watching season and for the fifth year in a row, the Brewers are a part of that. It is something I am not taking for granted. While the franchise has generally been competitive over the past 15 years, there was little reason to pay attention to the club this time of year for the 15 years before that. I am going to enjoy it and hope the team is still playing two weeks from now.