MEQUON — Homestead demonstrated why it sits alone atop the North Shore Conference boys basketball standings Tuesday during a steady effort that produced a 76-54 victory over Slinger at Chekouras Court.
“Five kids in double figures, a typical Homestead basketball night,” Highlanders head coach Sean Crider said. “What we like to see on the offensive end for sure.”
Slinger head coach Alex Lavine had a pretty good idea what his club was up against and believed his team played well, but the Highlanders have just a little more firepower.
“I think Homestead is really good. We knew that going in. I was proud of our guys, their energy, their effort, their competitive spirit. We had moments where we did a lot of really good things,” the Owls’ fourth-year coach said afterward. “Their shot-making ability is real.”
All five starters for Homestead finished in double figures, with Adam Riese leading the way with 23 points, Solomon Garrison adding 12 points and nine assists, Chris Djurasovic also netting a dozen and Evan Endres and Tim Franks each contributing 10.
“I think the thing that makes them special is that they complement each other really well. It’s not a ‘my turn’ thing. They’ve got guys who can drive and create, they’ve got guys who can spot up and shoot, they’ve got guys who can play around the rim, they’ve got guys who screen really well,” Lavine said. “It’s actually a fun offense to watch. You appreciate it as an opponent because they’re sharing the basketball.”
Endres got things started for the Highlanders, netting all of his points over the first eight minutes of the game as the team built a 21-16 lead despite the best efforts of Slinger senior guard Jack Murray, who managed nine points over the same stretch.
“He hasn’t been looking for his shot too much offensively,” Crider said, “so whenever we get anything from him, it’s an added bonus.”
Garrison was solid for the Highlanders throughout the game. The junior was a spark plug that added a pair of steals to his work at the offensive end.
“I thought Solo was very good today,” Crider said. “He did a very good job finding Chris (Djurasovic) on that baseline drive.
“He sets the tone on both ends. When he’s good, we’re typically good,” the Homestead coach added. “That’s what you want from your point guard.”
Riese was steady throughout the game on his way to leading all scorers. What Crider liked best about the senior’s performance was that he did some of his damage from the post.
“He’s had some very good practices the last couple weeks,” the coach noted. “We’ve been working, trying to get him to get the ball in the post because for some reason he is crafty down there. He can score in the paint.”
Homestead led most of the way and held a 44-29 lead at the break. The advantage never dipped into single digits in the second half.
With the victory, Homestead improved to 15-2 overall and the Highlanders hold a two-game lead in the NSC standings with a mark of 13-0 in conference games.
Homestead returns to action Friday, hosting Port Washington at 7:15 p.m. at Chekouras Court. The Highlanders will then compete Saturday at 2 p.m. against Sheboygan North in a game set for The Prairie School in Racine as part of a showcase event.