BROOKFIELD — Cedarburg not only stopped Brookfield East’s momentum, the Bulldogs turned it 180 degrees in the blink of an eye.
Well, actually in the span of a dozen serves from freshman Peyton Wollman.
After dropping the first two sets to the visiting Bulldogs, 25-16 and 25-21, Brookfield East bounced back for a decisive 25-10 win in the third. The Spartans then jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the fourth before Cedarburg stormed back for a 25-12 victory to sweep the nonconference girls volleyball match Thursday night.
The Spartans appeared on the verge of evening the match with the five-point run to open the fourth set. A service error halted the run and the Bulldogs rallied to go in front 13-5 with Wollman contributing four aces during the spurt.
Brookfield East got within 16-11 on a kill from the right side by sophomore Maggie Czajka, but the Bulldogs closed with a 9-1 run.
“We played really well. We started off really strong, but we kind of lost it in the third set, but we got it back together,” said senior libero Jae Fitting.
“And, our freshman, she’s killing it,” she added in regard to Wollman. “I’m so proud of her. But it really doesn’t surprise me, she’s been killing it. And, I think that brought us all out of our own heads. We cheered for her, which made us as a team start cheering and talking and cutting their runs.”
The Bulldogs took control in the first set with an 8-0 run for a commanding 17-6 advantage. In the second set, Brookfield East tied it 20-20 on a well-placed tap, but the Bulldogs responded with four consecutive points.
Cedarburg went up 4-1 to start the third set, but the Spartans finally got on a roll, rallying for an 11-5 lead. They dominated the rest of the set, pushing the lead to 17-7 as the Bulldogs appeared out of sync.
“I’m really proud of how our team played tonight,” Cedarburg head coach Kendall Becker said. “We had a tough conference loss on Tuesday, so coming back into this setting against a good Brookfield East team, just really proud they came out strong tonight.”
Senior outside hitter Casey Wills had four kills during the Bulldogs decisive fourth-set rally.
“She did a phenomenal job,” Becker said. “When she kind of got in the groove, she was putting a bunch of balls down when we needed it.”
Brookfield East head coach Phil Lambe thought Fitting was the difference-maker.
“Their libero absolutely took over the match,” Lambe said. “It’s rare, but I’d love kids to watch that match and see that defense single-handedly can win. And their offense did their job. We just played normal volleyball, and when they play great, it’s hard to win that match.”
Czajka had a team-high nine kills, along with four aces for the Spartans, who have just two seniors on the roster. Brook Cerny had 24 assists, Natalie Surgis had 21 digs and Addison Dooyema had two blocks.
“Game four was not pretty,” Lambe said. “We had three balls in between two players, we had four balls hit end lines and nobody followed. That was not do-or-die, elimination volleyball. We played very average, and Cedarburg let us have it.”
Cedarburg returned to action Saturday and went 2-1 in an invite at the Milwaukee Sting Center, claiming 2-0 wins over both Brookfield Central and Germantown and dropping a 2-1 decision to Waukesha West.
The Bulldogs are now 16-6 on the season overall and will be back in action today, hosting Whitefish Bay in a North Shore Conference match at 7 p.m.