RIVER HILLS — The University School of Milwaukee baseball team came up with enough offense and escaped just enough jams to come away with a 7-5 victory Friday afternoon.
“We made a couple mistakes and it hurt us. Gave too many free passes, we struck out too much,” Crusaders head coach Sean Smith said. “They do a great job. They play sound baseball. They don’t make mistakes and they limited our bats.”
The Wildcats had just as much respect for their guests after improving to 2-0 on the season.
“Our coaching staff has a lot of respect for theirs, our players have a lot of respect for theirs, they’re a great program, so we know it’s never going to be easy against these guys,” USM coach David Casey said. “We know it’s going to be a seven-inning battle.”
For more Ozaukee County prep sports coverage, subscribe to The News Graphic today: https://bit.ly/newsgraphic_sub
The home team used a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning to regain the lead, then escaped one last threat by Catholic Memorial to secure the win.
That would be the story of the day, as Catholic Memorial put runners on base throughout the contest, but could not cash in often enough. The visitors not only had a baserunner in every frame, they left a runner in scoring position in all seven innings.
The trend started in the opening stanza when Aiden Haney singled and stole second. Rory Fox followed with a walk, but the inning came to an end when USM turned an unusual double play. Charlie Jarvis bounced to third base, where Jason Adix fielded the ball and stepped on the bag for a force out before firing across the diamond in hopes of retiring the batter. The throw was not in time, but Fox took off for third trying to gain an extra 90 feet. However, Will Reese threw to third just in time to get Fox by an eyelash for the final out of the inning.
Catholic Memorial would leave runners at first and second in the next frame, then stranded runners at second and third in the third. Both potential rallies ended on a strikeout.
USM took the early lead by manufacturing a run in its half of the first. Henry Vincent drew a leadoff walk, stole second, moved to third when Vidal Colon grounded out and scored on a passed ball.
That advantage held up until the fourth, when Catholic Memorial tied the score for the first time.
Keith Williams started the inning by smashing a tailing line drive into left-center field that he turned into a triple. He scored one batter later when AJ Rieck hit a sacrifice fly to center.
“Keith led off with a triple and AJ scored him on a sac fly. It was good team baseball,” Smith said. “We’ve just got to string more hits together.”
USM reclaimed the lead an inning later with a three-run rally. It began when Griffin Grebe drew a leadoff walk, then Colon was hit by a pitch. James Reese moved the runners up a base when he grounded out to second, then Graham Kasten laced a tworun single to center. He would eventually score later in the frame on a fielder’s choice by Cal Luedtke.
“Graham’s kind of got that clutch gene about him,” Casey said. “He came through with two strikes. Really happy to see that for him.”
Catholic Memorial wasted no time matching those runs. Williams again got things started, when he blasted a double to straight away center field.
“Keith can flat-out hit, man. When he gets that barrel out and he stays on the ball, he’s really, really good,” Smith said. “He’s a strong kid and a really good multisport athlete.”
Rieck followed with a walk and both players moved up a base on a sacrifice bunt by Zach Rechner. Chris Schaefer, who had three hits in the game, drove in Williams with a single to make it 4-3.
“‘Schaef’ is an awesome defensive catcher, and if he hits for us, it’s even a bigger bonus for us,” Smith said. “He’s just going to scrap and find a way on base.”
Grant Beth was then hit by a pitch to load the bases and Haney coaxed a run-scoring walk to drive in Rieck. Schaefer then scored on a sacrifice fly by Fox to tie the game, at 4-4.
However, USM again had the answer, matching the three-spot in the bottom half of the inning.
Gabe Ciralsky got the rally started with an infield single and Grebe and Colon drew one-out walks to load the bases. Reese than gave USM a 6-4 lead with a sharp single to left.
“He’s our captain, he’s our leader, he contributed on the mound tonight, he’s outstanding defensively and he’s the guy you want up there in a clutch situation,” Casey said.
Kasten added a run-scoring single to right to extend the advantage to 7-4.
The Crusaders made things interesting in the seventh. JT Kelenic was hit by a pitch to get things started and Rieck doubled down the left field line with one out. Schaefer then reached on a run-scoring infield single that put the tying runs on base, but Colon shut the door with a game-ending strikeout.
Casey was pleased that his pitchers were able to wiggle out of some tough situations after his staff walked five and hit four batters, but admitted that is probably not a sustainable model for success.
“We’re going to have to kind of make the plays when they’re there for us to make, not give away free bases to the other team, which I thought we did a little bit too much of tonight,” he said. “But, we were able to come away with the victory anyway.”
Friday’s victory was the second in as many tries for USM after the Wildcats opened the season with a 9-5 triumph Wednesday over Nicolet.
“We just strung enough hits together to score some runs and we played pretty clean defensively,” Casey said.
It has been a winning start for University School at their new home field.
“We’re just really lucky to have the support at the school that we have with some of the generous donors that we have here,” Casey said, noting that the Wildcats probably would not have been able to play either of its first two games on the former field. “This is a collegiate level park for our kids to play at. It’s first class.”
USM returns to action today, traveling to Simmons Field in Kenosha to take on Christian Life at 4:30 p.m. in the Midwest Classic Conference opener for both clubs.