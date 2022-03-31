OZAUKEE COUNTY — Boys basketball ushered in a youth movement of sorts in the North Shore Conference during the recently completed season, as two sophomores and a junior joined a pair of seniors on the all-conference first-team lineup when league coaches gathered to hand out awards.
Homestead sophomore standout Tim Franks garnered conference player of the year honors and was joined on the All-NSC starting squad by teammate Solomon Garrison after helping the Highlanders go undefeated in conference play. They were joined by Grafton sophomore sensation Michael McNabb, as well as Whitefish Bay senior Ryan Carew and Slinger senior Ashton Beers.
Homestead head coach Sean Crider said that Franks took steps toward his award in the offseason, when he worked to put himself in position to have a big sophomore campaign after averaging 11.3 points per game as a freshman. He poured in 19.3 per outing in his second season, including a career-best 36 against Grafton.
“He put on about 20 pounds of muscle,” Crider noted. “I think that allowed him to score at all three levels. I think that’s what changed his growth, his ability to not just make threes, his ability to get to the paint, get to the free throw line and then he’s starting to rebound the ball.”
The Homestead coach added that Franks is on a different level when it comes to working on his game.
“A lot of kids work hard, and I’ve had a lot of kids who have worked hard, but I’ve never coached a kid with his work ethic,” Crider said. “He’s just a different dude in terms of his want to stay in the gym, his want to get better, his want to learn from everybody he interacts with. He’s a sponge.”
Franks also benefited from playing alongside Garrison. The Homestead point guard contributed nearly 13 points and six assists a game while being a spark plug that helped the Highlanders finish 24-3 overall and win a regional championship.
“He was one of the top assist leaders in the state, and I think his shot selection improved so much, which made his 3-point shooting even better,” Crider said. “His trajectory is going to continue to grow.”
Garrison has blazing speed and quickness, which made him tough to stay in front of in the half court and almost impossible to defend in transition.
“His quickness with the ball is ridiculous. It’s amazing how he can get from one end of the floor to the other with the ball in a limited amount of dribbles,” his coach said. “It’s uncanny.”
McNabb was a force for the Black Hawks, who was solid a year ago as a freshman and took his game up several notches in his second varsity season.
He opened conference play with a 34-point outburst against Cedarburg, added 32 a week later against Nicolet, netted 37 against the Highlanders and notched his career-high late in the season against Hartford.
“I think most coaches recognized his competitive nature, which fueled him to a lot of those big scoring performances. His drive was up there with some of the best in the conference. You’re talking about a guy that can shoot the three and drive to the rim. The most memorable game was probably at Hartford, when he had 42 our 62 points,” Grafton head coach Damon James said. “For him, the sky is the limit and I think that’s what coaches would recognize.”
The challenge for McNabb this season was being the only returning starter in the Black Hawks’ starting five after longtime starters such as Hawaii recruit Brock Heffner, UW-Madison football recruit JP Benzschawel and starting point guard Tyler Tsui all graduated, among other key players.
The focus for opponents naturally shifted to McNabb, who proved to be ready for the challenge.
“It’s a different amount of pressure, there’s a different amount of responsibility,” James explained. “The expectation and the burden (when McNabb was a freshman) was far less, so this year, when you have to carry that, when you’re the target of scouting reports, he handled it very well, and then statistically speaking, he obviously produced very well, so that was a big accomplishment for him.”
Homestead senior Adam Riese led off the second team. Crider felt that the guard had a strong case for making the first team, but knew it would be difficult to get three players on that squad even with an 18-0 record against North Shore opponents.
“It’s tough to get three guys on the first team. I thought Adam Riese was worthy,” the veteran coach said. “He had a great season, but he was unanimous second team, so we’ll respect that.”
Riese netted nearly 15 points a game and knocked down 68 3-pointers. He finishes his time with the Highlanders in the top three shooters from downtown in program history with 150 makes from beyond the mark, including the single-season team record of 71 he set last season.
Crider noted he also felt senior Evan Endres deserved a bit more recognition.
“We’re going to miss him, obviously, him and Endres,” the coach said about Homestead’s two senior starters. “I thought Endres was slighted.
“I thought he was deserving of at least honorable mention. If you play us, you know he’s the heart and soul of our team, he’s the glue guy.”
Rounding out the second team were Nicolet senior Donovan Sparks, West Bend East juniors Calvin Buss and Severin Hilt, and West Bend West senior Riley O’Connell.
Chris Djurasovic was one of four juniors to make the third team. The 6-foot-7 Homestead forward saw limited action as a sophomore after battling illness for much of the season, but he emerged as a key piece for the Highlanders at both ends of the floor this winter.
He netted 11.2 points per game, showing a strong ability to finish around the rim to go along with an ability to spread the floor with a soft shooting touch. He added seven rebounds a game and more than a block per night for good measure.
“He was the anchor in the paint for us, his ability to rebound and then, he had games where he scored it as well,” Crider said. “I’m excited for his growth as well.”
The rest of the All-NSC third team included juniors Kenyon Davis (Port Washington), Jaden Guyton (Whitefish Bay) and Miles Nation (Nicolet) and sophomore Zach Herrmann (Hartford).
Grafton freshman Juan Guerrero Hernandez Jr. earned honorable mention. The guard netted double figures in five of the last six games of the season, including a 26-point effort in a loss to Homestead on Feb. 18.
“You saw a young man who had a freshman spell, especially early on, adjusting to officiating, adjusting to how can I get my shot off, the simplest things,” James said. “You could see the flashes and you could see the game slowing down week by week, practice by practice, and I thought the peaking point was during the playoffs.”