MEQUON — There is a somewhat different feel in camp for the Homestead football team this year.
Head coach Drake Zortman noted that the Highlanders have a roster without a vast amount of varsity snaps under their belt, and he is embracing that as the team gets ready to tackle a tough early-season schedule.
“I’ve been saying for the last six months what we lack in experience, we’re going to replace with a lot of youth,” the veteran coach said with a laugh. “It’s really going to come down to that. There’s going to be sophomores and juniors playing a lot of minutes that have never played varsity football before.”
Zortman and his staff are embracing that.
“The most fun thing is the inexperience.
It really is,” he said. “It’s been challenging, but it’s been a lot of fun trying to fit the young pieces together.”
With several newcomers slated to get their first taste of action under the Friday night lights, Zortman explained that the biggest challenge for that batch of players is understanding what they are up against.
“I think the biggest thing for the young guys is the speed and how hard everybody plays. It’s just different than freshmen and JV ball,” he said. “The speed of the game and the effort that is shown by varsity football players is different.”
Homestead will get a good first-hand look at that Friday when the Highlanders host Germantown. After opening the season with the Battle for Mequon Road, the team will travel to take on perennial state power Arrowhead.
“We’re going to schedule whoever we can schedule, the best teams we can play,” Zortman said about the challenging nonconference slate that the Highlanders embrace playing each season. “I don’t know that the final outcome is exactly what you’re looking for, I think playing good, quality football teams that have good athletes is what we’re trying to do.
“I’m not interested in scheduling anybody else. I like those games.”
In preparation for that, Homestead has taken a look at everyone in camp to determine the best fit for everyone on the roster.
“Every kid is definitely getting an opportunity at practice, for sure,” Zortman said. “All of our kids that practice together for JV and varsity, every kid’s getting a lot of reps, getting to play a lot of football, which is just super beneficial for where we’re trying to get to at the end.”
Incremental improvement is the goal. While the Highlanders hope to win games early in the season, Zortman is hoping that the team is able to make some noise at the end of the campaign, much like last season when the team won a pair of playoff games after finishing 5-4 in the regular season.
That process began Friday when the Highlanders participated in scrimmages against Catholic Memorial, Muskego and Racine Case.
“We’re looking for different kids that might flash that we hadn’t seen yet within our base structures. We lined up base offense, base defense, and we found a few,” Zortman said, adding that he was pleased with what he saw from his team during the multi-team practice. “A few kids that showed up and played on Friday that were pleasant surprises.”
The coach hopes his team will build off of that and each week along the way as the newcomers become accustomed to the varsity game.
“I think we can get this right by the middle of the season and head down the stretch and see what happens at the end. I really do. The schedule is what it is,” Zortman said. “We have some really, really hard opponents early on, so if we can make it through that, learn from that and get better, I think by the middle of the season and down the stretch, we can get to be where we want to be.”
While inexperienced, Zortman said players such as Dequan Malone have made an impression this far.
“I’ve been really, really pleased with the senior, who has had a hard time staying healthy,” the coach said about a player that will get some snaps at defensive back or wide receiver. “He’s going to find some time on the field this Friday and I’m super excited for him. I really am. I feel really good that Dequon’s found a spot, he’s found a role and he’s going to be out on the field.
“He’s shown some signs on both sides of the ball.”
Quarterback is a position where the Highlanders will have some inexperience. Zortman said junior Tommy O’Hagen and senior Sean West have had a good battle thus far and the coach feels both can handle the job.
“They’ve both looked really, really good at times. It's a tough decision. I think both could play,” he said. “They’re both good enough to play varsity football at quarterback.”
That will be an important spot for the team, as the Highlanders replace Sal Balistrieri, who was the quarterback when the Highlanders reached the state title game in 2021.
“We played 25 games with Sal and he was there for every snap. I think just the steadying, calm influence is going to be the biggest thing,” Zortman responded when asked which of the graduate’s attributes will be the toughest to replace. “We knew we could count on him, we knew he was going to show up every week, we knew he was going to take every rep every day and he was always there for his teammates. That’s going to be hard to replace.”
The coach added that West is one of the top punters and kickers in the state. That will be a valuable asset for the team, along with a handful of other returning players.
“Will VanLannen, he’s a slot slash running back for us. I think another senior that is going to be out on the field a lot that we’re going to have to count on is Deed Capper,” Zortman said when asked what experienced players the team will rely on this season. “I think we have a couple of juniors in leadership roles. One that did play as a 10th grader last year is Jack Read. He’s put himself into a leadership role and has done a nice job. At DB, Griffin Bowers, senior, is another guy that is one of our leaders.”
What all those pieces will amount to on the field will play out over the next few months. Zortman hopes the team will benefit from some on the job training and continue improving each week.
“I don’t write down like, ‘Win so many games or win this or that,’ it’s not about that for us, it’s about just getting better, continuing to learn more football. The more football you can learn, the better the team can be,” the coach responded when asked about his goals for the season. “It can be as simple as that and it will take care of itself. The potential that this group has will be realized if we can just get better every day.”