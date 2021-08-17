WEST BEND — During its meeting on Monday night, the Common Council did not take action on implementing a compensation plan that would give 100 city employees an average compensation increase of $4,519.
“Employees are our greatest asset, I’m proud of them and the team we have in place,” City Administrator Jay Shambeau said at Monday’s meeting. “I don’t recommend putting this off another fiscal year.”
A salary increase for city employees has been discussed for several years. The last compensation study took place in 2013, but was never fully implemented.
Shambeau presented a report at the Common Council’s July 19 meeting regarding a compensation plan for 100 employees in the city. During this presentation, Shambeau said the city found they were “out of market” when it came to compensation.
On Monday night, the council held a discussion on the compensation plan report, but decided to not take action at this time. Ald. Randall Koehler, District 4, Ald. Meghann Kennedy, District 8, and Ald. Tracy Ahrens, District 6, expressed their disapproval of taking action until an outside consultant reviews the compensation plan that was presented by Shambeau. However, Ald. Justice Madl, District 7, and Ald. Jed Dolnick, District 5, expressed wanting to take action as soon as possible to avoid losing more employees.
“There’s no way I support taking action on this tonight,” Koehler said. “I would recommend we go to a professional to get this right.”
Shambeau said that the library, parks and utilities departments have lost employees to other municipalities over the years. City staff compared compensation with other municipalities of similar population size, such as Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, New Berlin and Brookfield.
It was found that retirement and health insurance benefits were similar, but West Bend was falling behind in pay.
General fund dollars were used to help support TIDs (tax incremental district) 5 and 9, which had fallen behind. Over time, the districts caught up and were able to return money to the general fund, which is where the money for increased compensation would come from.
The salary general fund impact is $283,553 with an overall salary impact of $451,940 and would have no impact on taxes.
These salary adjustments are only provided to nonunion employees in good standing. Performance reviews are required for annual cost of living merit increases.
Further action on the compensation plan will be discussed at a future meeting, which has yet to be determined at this time.