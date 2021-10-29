NORTH PRAIRIE — A North Prairie Fire Department firefighter who passed away after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty will be honored Saturday with flags ordered to be flown at half-staff throughout the state.
The news was announced by Gov. Tony Evers this week, who extended his condolences to Gary Berg’s family and loved ones and passed Executive Order #138.
Gary Berg died peacefully with his family at his side on Oct. 19, 2021, at the age of 54. Berg is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Lisa, and his children Jessica Linde, Christine Nelson and Tyler Berg. Gary also had six grandchildren.
Tyler Berg told The Freeman that his father was 18 years old when he became a firefighter. Gary followed in his father’s footsteps.
At the time, Gary’s father owned a greenhouse in Genesee Depot, when the North Prairie Fire Department covered that area. When a building at the greenhouse caught fire, the chief at that time later gave them an application to apply. Gary wasn’t old enough to join, but did so when he turned 18 — joining his father as a volunteer on the department.
Gary’s father, Ed Berg, who was the chief at the North Prairie Fire Department, passed away in the line of duty. Tyler’s grandmother was also an EMT on the department, and his aunt and uncle also volunteered.
Tyler and his sister also followed his family’s footsteps. Tyler joined the department when he was about 21 years old.
“I like running calls with him, being side-by-side with him,” Tyler said. “Doing that together was the (most fun) thing to do. We actually worked in the same workplace too ... pretty much a lot of things that we did we did together.”
Overall, Gary joined the department to help the community, feeling a need to be there for residents, Tyler said.
“He’s one of those people willing to drop what he can and help you out when he can, like even if he was struggling he would help you, because that’s the kind of guy he was,” he said.
Gary had the nicknames of “Boney” and “Gar-Bear.” Tyler said he didn’t know how he got the nickname “Boney” but it stuck due to his hobby of riding his motorcycle. Gary’s other hobby was building model train sets and airplanes and setting them up in the basement.
His greatest hobby was spending time with family, including his grandkids, Tyler said.
‘There was a soft side to him’
Art Rydzik, who worked with Gary for about 11 years, described him as a mentor at the department with a “wealth of knowledge.”
“He was a straightforward kind of guy where if things weren’t going the way they should he would definitely let (us) know,” he said.
Rydzik said Gary also never really wanted to be in the limelight.
“My children are at the department as well,” he said. “(He may appear as a) kind of an angry-looking guy but he never was ... there was a soft side to him.”
Rydzik remembers Gary assisting Rydzik’s daughter at a fire, referring to her as his “sidekick.”
Gary served the people in the state and North Prairie for 36 years. He died from COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Rydzik said there’s sadness in the department, as Gary would often stop in and chat with members there.
Many have been reflecting on time spent with Gary and calls they went on with him.
“He was in the hospital for a little over a month,” Tyler said. “The last two weeks (are) when they actually had to have him on the ventilator, but he fought, he didn’t give up on it — that’s the kind of man he was, he didn’t give up a fight.”
A service will be held in Genesee on Saturday before Gary Berg is laid to rest in North Prairie. A procession will be held in honor of his service. A presentation of the flags to his wife and children will also take place.