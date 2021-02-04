Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Windy. Snow this evening will taper off late but it will remain cloudy. Low 6F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will taper off late but it will remain cloudy. Low 6F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.