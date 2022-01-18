Slow cooking in sherry produces a moist, tender and flavorful chicken dinner. Mushrooms add an earthiness to this dish. It can be made ahead and rewarmed.
Helpful Hints:
— You can use any type of mushroom.
— Sherry should be cooked over a low heat. It burns easily.
— The skillet should hold the chicken legs in one layer. If it is too big, the juices will run along the bottom and evaporate.
— A quick way to chop parsley and chives is to snip them with a scissors.
Countdown:
— Start chicken.
— While chicken cooks, make quinoa.
— Finish chicken dish.
Shopping List:
To buy: 1 1/2 pounds skinless chicken legs with bone, 1 lemon, 1 bottle dry sherry, 1 package sliced portobello mushrooms (1/2 pound needed), 1 package quinoa, 1 bunch parsley and 1 bunch chives.
Staples: olive oil, minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.
CHICKEN IN SHERRY MUSHROOM SAUCE
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 1/2 pounds skinless chicken legs with bone*
1/2 lemon
2 teaspoons olive oil
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 cup dry sherry
1/2 pound sliced portobello mushrooms
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Rub the chicken with the half lemon. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet just large enough to hold the legs in one layer over medium-high heat. Add the chicken legs and brown 2 minutes. Turn and brown 2 minutes. Lower the heat to low and add the garlic and sherry. Cover tightly and cook 10 minutes, turning from time to time. Add the mushrooms to the chicken and cook, uncovered, 5 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 170 degrees.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 760 calories, 110 g calories from fat, Total fat 12 g, 2.5 g saturated fat, 6 g monounsaturated fat, 160 mg cholesterol, 38 g protein, 20 g carbohydrates, 1 g dietary fiber, 4 g sugars, 180 mg sodium, 930 mg potassium, 435 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 1 other carbohydrate, 1 vegetable, 5 1/2 lean protein, 2 fat.
HERBED QUINOA
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1/2 cup quinoa
2 cups water
1/4 cup chopped parsley
1/4 cup sliced chives
1 teaspoon olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place quinoa in a colander or sieve with small openings and run cold water over the grains. Let drain. Place the quinoa and water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower heat to medium, cover with a lid and cook 10 minutes. All the water should be absorbed. If the pan runs dry before the quinoa is cooked, add more water. Add the parsley, chives, olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Place quinoa on a plate and serve chicken and sauce on top.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving:180 calories, 45 calories from fat, 5 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 2.5 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 6 g protein, 28 g carbohydrates, 3 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugars, 5 mg sodium, 300 mg potassium, 205 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 2 starch, 1/2 fat.
(From “Quick & Easy Chicken” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. Gassenheimer’s latest book is “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals,” published by the American Diabetes Association. To order either book call 1-800-232-6733 or at www.shopdiabetes.org.)