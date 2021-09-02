Frittatas make a quick supper, perfect for a busy weekday meal. All you need are a few vegetables, some sausage or leftover meat and eggs and you can have dinner ready in 15 to 20 minutes. A frittata is a thick Italian omelet. The secret is to cook it slowly for 10 minutes so that it becomes thick.
Helpful Hints:
— Find sliced fresh onions in the produce section of the market.
— Find minced garlic in the produce section of the market.
— Use a nonstick skillet with an ovenproof handle for frittata.
Countdown:
— Preheat broiler.
— Prepare all ingredients.
— Make frittata.
Shopping List:
To buy: 1/4 pound Italian turkey sausage*, 1/2 pound russet or baking potato, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat spinach, 1 package sliced baby bella mushrooms and 1 package basil
Staples: olive oil, onion, minced garlic, eggs (7 needed), skim milk, salt and black peppercorns.
———
ITALIAN SAUSAGE FRITTATA
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1/4 pound Italian turkey sausage*
2 teaspoons olive oil
1/2 pound russet or baking potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 1 1/2 cups)
2 cups sliced onion
2 cups washed, ready-to-eat spinach
2 cups sliced baby bella mushrooms
1 teaspoon minced garlic
2 large whole eggs
5 large egg whites
1/4 cup skim milk
1/2 cup fresh basil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Preheat broiler. Cut sausage into 1/2-inch slices. Heat oil in a medium-size, oven-proof, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add potatoes and sauté 3 minutes. Add the sausage, onion and spinach and sauté 3 minutes, stirring several times. Add the mushrooms and garlic. Continue to sauté 1 to 2 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk whole egg, egg whites, and skim milk together. Tear basil into small pieces and add to egg mixture with a little salt and pepper to taste. Pour into skillet and gently stir vegetables to make sure egg mixture spreads throughout the pan. Press the sausage and vegetables into the egg mixture. Turn heat to low and cook 10 minutes. Frittata will be mostly cooked through. Place frittata under broiler to brown 1 to 2 minutes. Watch to make sure top doesn’t brown too much.
To serve, loosen frittata around edges, cut in half, and slip each half onto individual plates. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 420 calories, 140 calories from fat, 15 g fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 6.5 g monounsaturated fat, 230 mg cholesterol, 35 g protein, 45 g carbohydrates, 6 g dietary fiber, 10 g sugars, 600 mg sodium, 1,600 mg potassium, 430 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 1 1/2 starch, 4 vegetable, 3 lean protein, 1 fat.
Shop Smart:
* Turkey sausage (or Italian turkey sausage), containing per ounce: 44 calories, 2.3 g fat, 0.6 g saturated fat, 168 mg sodium