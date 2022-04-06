Cooked celery has a nutty flavor. In this dish the celery is gently braised in a lemon-flavored broth with fresh linguine. The celery and pasta create a flavorful bed for fresh snapper in this 20-minute meal.
Helpful Hints:
— You can use walnuts, almonds or pecans instead of pistachio nuts.
— Use a casserole that can go from stovetop to oven. Or, make the dish in a skillet.
Countdown:
— Start celery and linguine.
— While celery cooks, prepare snapper and pistachios.
Shopping List:
2 6-ounce snapper fillets, 1/4 pound fresh linguine, 1 package shelled pistachios, 1 bunch celery, and 2 lemons.
Staples: olive oil, fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth*, salt and black peppercorns.
———
LEMON-BRAISED CELERY AND SNAPPER
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 cups celery cut into 2-inch pieces
1 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth*
1/2 cup water
3 tablespoons lemon juice, divided use
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/4 pound fresh linguine
2 6-ounce snapper fillets
2 tablespoons shelled pistachios, coarsely chopped
Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Heat olive oil in an ovenproof casserole dish over medium-high heat. Add the celery and sauté 3 to 4 minutes. Add the chicken broth, water, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil and add the linguine. Stir to combine. Place in oven for 10 minutes. Meanwhile wash fillet and pat dry with paper towel. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Remove celery and linguine from oven and place snapper on top. Cover with a lid or foil and return casserole to the oven for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice and pistachios over the fish. Cover and return casserole to oven for 2 to 3 minutes. Remove and serve on two dinner plates. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 510 calories, 130 calories from fat, 14 g fat, 2.0 g saturated fat, 7.0 g monounsaturated fat, 60 mg cholesterol, 48 g protein, 52 g carbohydrates, 8 g dietary fiber, 6 g sugars, 600 mg sodium, 1475 mg potassium, 620 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 3 starch, 1 vegetable, 5 lean protein, 1/2 fat.
Shop Smart:
* Fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, containing per cup: 20 calories, 0 g fat, 150 mg sodium.