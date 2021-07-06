Chicken with chunky mango salsa makes a sweet and spicy dinner.
To cube mango: slice off each side of the mango as close to the seed as possible. Take the mango half in your hand, skin side down. Score the fruit in a crisscross pattern through to the skin. Bend the skin backwards so that the cubes pop up. Slice the cubes away from the skin. Score and slice any fruit left on the pit.
Helpful Hints:
— You can substitute ripe peaches for mango.
— If you like your salsa hot, add more jalapeno pepper.
— Chopped red onion is used in both recipes. Chop at one time and divide accordingly.
— You can use any type of onion.
— Make sure your bottle of dried spice is less than 6 months old.
Countdown:
— Cut mango cubes.
— Make salsa.
— Make rice.
— While rice cooks, make chicken
Shopping List:
To buy: 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, 1 ripe mango, 1 small jalapeno pepper, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 bottle cayenne pepper 1 lime, 1 small bunch cilantro, 1 container dry roasted, unsalted peanuts and 1 small bunch scallions.
Staples: sugar, red onion, olive oil, long-grain white rice, salt and black peppercorns.
———
MANGO SALSA PAN-ROASTED CHICKEN
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 cup mango cubes (about 1/4-inch cubes)
1 teaspoon sugar
2 tablespoons coarsely chopped red onion
1 small jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped (about 1 tablespoon)
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin, divided use
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
Salt
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
1 tablespoon olive oil
Freshly ground black pepper
To make mango salsa, place mango cubes in a medium-size bowl and sprinkle with sugar. Add onion and jalapeno pepper. Mix 1/2 teaspoon cumin and lime juice together and drizzle over ingredients. Add salt to taste. Toss well and sprinkle with cilantro.
Remove visible fat from chicken. Place between 2 pieces of plastic wrap or foil. Flatten with a meat bat or the bottom of a heavy skillet to about 1/2 inch thick. Sprinkle the remaining 1 teaspoon ground cumin over the chicken. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook chicken 3 minutes. Turn and cook 3 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste to the cooked side. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. Remove to a plate and serve with salsa on top. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 340 calories, 12 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 6 g monounsaturated fat, 125 mg cholesterol, 40 g protein, 17 g carbohydrates, 2 g dietary fiber, 14 g sugars, 85 mg sodium, 790 mg potassium, 385 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 1 fruit, 5 1/2 lean protein, 1 fat.
HOT PEANUT RICE
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 teaspoon olive oil
1/4 cup coarsely chopped red onion
1/2 cup long-grain white rice
1 cup water
2 tablespoons dry roasted, unsalted peanuts
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 scallion, washed and sliced
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add onion and rice. Saute 2 minutes tossing to coat rice with oil. Add water and bring to a simmer. Cover and continue to simmer 15 minutes, until rice is cooked through and liquid is absorbed. Meanwhile, place peanuts in a small bowl and sprinkle with cayenne. When rice is cooked, stir in peanuts and scallion. Add salt and pepper to taste. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 250 calories, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 4 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 6 g protein, 42 g carbohydrates, 2 g dietary fiber, 2 g sugars, 5 mg sodium, 170 mg potassium, 95 mg phosphorus
Exchanges: 2 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 fat.