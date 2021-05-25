Fish fillet sauteed in a savory orange sauce is an unusual, tangy Mexican dish. Add fried corn tossed with green peppers to complete the meal. More people are beginning to savor the subtle flavor distinctions of Mexican food that extend beyond ever-popular tacos, tamales and tongue-scorching salsas.
Helpful Hints:
— Use any type of non-oily fish fillet. Timing is for a fish 1-inch thick. Add a few more minutes for a thicker piece.
— Look for minced garlic in jars in the produce or condiment sections of the supermarket.
— Both recipes use frozen onion. Measure for both at the same time.
— Use the same skillet for the fried corn and fish.
Countdown:
— Make corn and remove to 2 dinner plates.
— Using same skillet, make fish.
Shopping List
To buy: 3/4 pound fish fillets (white, non-oily fish such as tilapia, sole, flounder), 1 bottle hot pepper sauce, 1 small package baked tortilla chips, 1 small carton orange juice, 1 package frozen corn kernels, 1 package frozen diced green bell pepper, 1 package frozen diced onion, 1 green bell pepper.
Staples: flour, canola oil, minced garlic, salt, black peppercorns.
———
MEXICAN ORANGE FILLET
2 tablespoons flour
3/4 pound fish fillets (white, non-oily fish such as tilapia, sole, flounder)
1 teaspoon canola oil
1/2 cup frozen diced onion
1 teaspoon minced garlic
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 cup orange juice
Place flour on a plate. Rinse fish fillet and pat dry with a paper towel. Dip into seasoned flour making sure both sides are coated. Heat oil in the skillet used for the corn over medium-high heat. Add the fish. Brown fish 2 minutes, turn and brown second side 2 minutes. Add onion and garlic. Remove fish to a plate and add salt and pepper to taste. Stir orange juice into the skillet, scraping up the brown bits in the bottom. Lower heat to medium and return fish to skillet. Cover with a lid and cook, gently, 2 to 3 minutes for fish that is 3/4-inch thick. Cook 5 minutes for 1-inch-thick fish.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 285 calories, 51 calories from fat, 5.6 g total fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 2.6 g monounsaturated fat, 84 mg cholesterol, 94 mg sodium, 23.2 g carbohydrate, 1.2 g dietary fiber, 1.8 g sugars, 36.6 g protein
Exchanges: 1 1/2 carbohydrate, 5 lean meat
ESQUITES (FRIED SWEET CORN)
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 cup frozen, diced onion
1 cup frozen, diced green bell pepper
1 cup frozen corn kernels
Several drops hot pepper sauce
Salt
10 baked tortilla chips, broken in half or quarters if large
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, green bell pepper, and corn. Sauté 5 minutes. Sprinkle with hot pepper sauce and salt to taste. Spoon onto dinner plates and top with tortilla chips.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 207 calories, 82 calories from fat, 9.1 g total fat, 1 g saturated fat, 5.1 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 103 mg sodium, 30.3 g carbohydrate, 4.5 g dietary fiber, 9.8 g sugars, 4.6 g protein
Exchanges: 1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat