Moussaka, a layered eggplant casserole, is traditional fare at every Greek taverna. The dish has hundreds of variations. Usually, slices of eggplant and sometimes potatoes are sautéed and layered with a spiced ground meat.

Helpful Hints:

— You can use grated Parmesan cheese instead of feta cheese.

— You can find minced garlic in the produce section of the market.

— Use a stove-to-oven casserole dish. Or use a regular skillet if the handle can go in the oven.

Countdown:

— Preheat broiler.

— Start potatoes and eggplant.

— Make meat.

— Complete dish and place under broiler.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1 package frozen chopped onion, 6 ounces lean ground beef (95% fat-free)*, 1 container tomato paste (no-salt-added)**, 1 container nonfat, plain yogurt, 1 container crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese, 1/2 pound red potatoes and 1 pound eggplant.

Staples: olive oil spray, minced garlic, ground cinnamon, salt and black peppercorns.

———

MOUSSAKA

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

Olive oil spray

1/2 pound red potatoes, washed and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 1/2 cups)

1 pound eggplant, washed and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 6 cups)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup frozen chopped onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

6 ounces lean ground beef (95% fat-free)*

3 tablespoons tomato paste (no-salt-added)**

1/2 cup water

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup nonfat, plain yogurt

1 ounce crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese (about 1/4 cup)

Preheat broiler. Heat a stove-to-oven casserole dish or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Spray with olive oil spray. Add potatoes and eggplant, cover with a lid and sauté 10 minutes, turning the vegetables several times. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Add the onion and garlic and ground beef. Sauté 2 minutes breaking up the beef with a spoon. Mix tomato paste and water together and add to meat. Blend well. Add cinnamon and salt and pepper to taste. Simmer 1 minute. Remove from heat and spoon yogurt evenly over the meat and vegetables. Sprinkle feta cheese on top. Place under broiler for 5 minutes. Watch to make sure the cheese doesn’t burn. It will become bubbly and a little brown. Remove and serve. Makes 2 servings.

Per serving: 405 calories, 76 calories from fat, 8.4 g fat, 3.4 g saturated fat, 2.9 g monounsaturated fat, 62 mg cholesterol, 32.2 g protein, 55.3 g carbohydrates, 12.3 g dietary fiber, 25.4 g sugars, 341 mg sodium, 1,950 mg potassium, 469 mg phosphorus

Exchanges: 1 1/2 starch, 1/2 fat free milk, 4 vegetable, 3 lean protein

Shop Smart:

* Lean ground beef (95% fat-free), containing per ounce: 39 calories, 1.4 g fat, 0.6 g saturated fat, 19 mg sodium

** Tomato paste (no-salt-added), containing per tablespoon: 13 calories, 9 mg sodium

