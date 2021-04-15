Pesto sauce, made with basil and parsley lends a fresh, herbal flavor to scallops. I keep a bag of frozen sea scallops on hand for quick dinners. They take only a few minutes to defrost in a bowl of cold water. This dish takes only 5 minutes to make using prepared pesto sauce.
Helpful Hints:
— Diced fresh tomatoes are in the produce section of the supermarket.
— Prepared pesto sauce are in the deli section or in jars in the condiment section of the market.
— You can use whole wheat spaghetti or linguine instead of fettuccini.
Countdown:
— Place a large pot of water for fettuccini on to boil.
— Prepare ingredients.
— Make fettuccini.
— Make scallops.
Shopping List:
To buy: 3/4 pound sea scallops, 1 container reduced fat pesto sauce*, 1 package pine nuts, 4 ounces whole wheat fresh fettuccini, 1 container fresh diced tomatoes
Staples: olive oil spray, olive oil, salt, black peppercorns
———
PESTO SCALLOPS
Olive oil spray
3/4 pound sea scallops
2 tablespoons reduced-fat pesto sauce*
2 tablespoons pine nuts
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add scallops and saute 3 minutes. Turn and saute 2 minutes. Remove from heat and add pesto sauce. Toss well. Divide between 2 dinner plates and sprinkle pine nuts over scallops. Serve with linguine.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 293 calories, 107 calories from fat, 11.9 g total fat, 2 g saturated fat, 5.7 g monounsaturated fat, 58 mg cholesterol, 413 mg sodium, 7.9 g carbohydrate, 0.9 g dietary fiber, 1.3 g sugars, 32.4 g protein
FRESH FETTUCCINI
1/4 pound fresh whole wheat fettuccini (1 1/2 cups cooked)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup fresh diced tomatoes
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Bring a large saucepan filled with water to a boil over high heat. Add fettuccini and cook 3 minutes or according to package instructions. Remove 2 tablespoons cooking liquid to a bowl. Add the olive oil and mix well. Drain the fettuccini and add to the bowl. Add the tomato cubes and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Yield 2 servings.
Per servings: 274 calories, 70 calories from fat, 7.7 g total fat, 1.1 g saturated fat, 5.1 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 10 mg sodium, 46.3 g carbohydrate, 5.8 g dietary fiber, 4.5 g sugars, 9.1 g protein
* Look for reduced fat pesto sauce containing per tablespoon: 80 calories, 4.8 total fat, 1 g sat fat, 135 mg sodium such as Buitoni Reduced-fat Pesto with Basil.