Fried rice needs to be crisp and flavorful. To capture the crisp, smoky wok flavor, make sure your pan is very hot. When you add the ingredients, let them sit for one or two minutes before tossing. This allows the wok to return to a high heat after the cold food has been added.
Helpful Hints:
— For easy stir-frying, place all the prepared ingredients on a cutting board or plate in order of use. You won't have to look at the recipe once you start to cook.
— Leftover rice can be used instead of microwaved rice in the recipe. Measure 1 1/2 cups cooked rice for 2 people.
Countdown:
— Make rice.
— Make stir-fry.
Shopping List:
To buy: 1 package microwave brown rice, 3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 can sliced water chestnuts, 1 bottle low-sodium soy sauce*, 1 bottle dry sherry, 1 green bell pepper, 1 package fresh snow peas and 1 package fresh bean sprouts,
Staples: onion, egg, salt and black peppercorns.
———
PORK FRIED RICE
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 package microwave brown rice (to make 1 1/2 cups cooked rice)
1 1/2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce*
1/4 cup dry sherry
3/4 pound pork tenderloin
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 cup sliced onion
1 cup sliced green bell pepper
1 cup fresh snow peas, trimmed
1 cup fresh bean sprouts
1/4 cup sliced water chestnuts
1 large egg
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups cooked rice and save remaining rice for another time.
Mix the soy sauce and sherry together and set aside. Remove visible fat from pork and cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Heat oil in a large wok or skillet over high heat. Add the pork and brown on all sides about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove to a plate. Add the rice and stir-fry 2 minutes. Push rice to the sides of the pan and add the onion, green bell pepper and snow peas. Stir-fry 5 minutes. Add the bean sprouts and water chestnuts and toss all ingredients for 1 minute. Push the ingredients to the sides of the pan and break the egg into the center. Stir-fry 2 minutes. Return the pork to the wok and stir-fry 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve on two dinner plates.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 580 calories, 140 calories from fat, 15 g fat, 3.3 g saturated fat, 5 g monounsaturated fat, 200 mg cholesterol, 48 g protein, 55 g carbohydrates, 7 g dietary fiber, 9 g sugars, 530 mg sodium, 1,180 mg potassium, 685 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 2 1/2 starch, 4 vegetable, 5 lean protein, 1 fat.
Shop Smart:
* low-sodium soy sauce, containing per tablespoon: 8 calories, 511 mg sodium