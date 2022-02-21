Pot pies are always a warm and welcoming treat. Plump shrimp, vegetables and a crunchy walnut and breadcrumb crust make this one a breeze.
Helpful Hints:
— You can use any type of sliced mushrooms.
— If your dried tarragon is over 6 months old or looks gray, it’s time for a new bottle.
Countdown:
— Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
— Prepare pie ingredients.
— Make pie.
Shopping List:
To buy: 3/4 pound peeled, uncooked shrimp, 1 package frozen chopped onion, 1 package frozen diced green pepper, 1 package frozen peas, 1/4 pound sliced baby bello mushrooms, 1 can sliced, sweet pimentos, 1 bottle dried tarragon, 1 container plain breadcrumbs and 1 package unsalted walnut pieces.
Staples: canola oil, flour, fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth*, salt and black peppercorns.
———
SHRIMP POT PIE
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 teaspoons canola oil
1 1/2 cups frozen chopped onion
1 1/2 cups frozen diced green pepper
1/4 pound sliced baby bella mushrooms (1 3/4 cups)
2 tablespoons flour
1/2 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth*
1 1/2 tablespoons dried tarragon.
1 cup frozen peas
1/2 cup canned, sliced, sweet pimentos
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
3/4 pound peeled, uncooked shrimp
1/2 cup plain breadcrumbs
1/2 cup coarsely chopped unsalted walnuts
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Heat the oil in a large casserole pan that can go from stovetop to oven over medium-high heat. Add the onion, green pepper and mushrooms. Saute 5 minutes. Add the flour, mix it with the onion, pepper and mushrooms and add the chicken broth. Simmer to thicken about 1 minute. Mix the tarragon, peas and pimentos into the sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste. Place the shrimp over the vegetables in one layer. Mix the breadcrumbs and walnuts together and spread over the top of the casserole. Place in the oven and bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven and serve on two dinner plates. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 650 calories, 300 calories from fat, 33 g fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 7.0 g monounsaturated fat, 275 mg cholesterol, 51 g protein, 46 g carbohydrates, 11 g dietary fiber, 14 g sugars, 550 mg sodium, 1425 mg potassium, 705 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 1 1/2 starch, 5 vegetable, 6 lean protein, 2 1/2 fat.
Shop Smart
* fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, containing per cup: 20 calories, 0 g fat, 150 mg sodium