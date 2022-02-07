This one-pot chili is always a family- or crowd-pleaser. This variation uses chicken and mushrooms to give a light, tasty result. The chili keeps well and can be frozen. Make extra and save for another quick meal.
Helpful Hints:
— You can use any type of mushroom. Buy them sliced or slice them in a food processor fitted with a thick slicing blade.
— You can find minced garlic in the produce section of the market.
Countdown:
— Prepare and assemble ingredients.
— Make chili.
— Toast bread.
Shopping List:
To buy: 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, 1 can low-sodium diced tomatoes*, 1 small can red kidney beans, 1 multigrain bread, 1 package frozen corn kernels, 1 bottle chili powder, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 medium jalapeno pepper, 1/2 pound sliced white mushrooms and 1 small bunch cilantro.
Staples: canola oil, minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.
———
SPICY MUSHROOM AND CHICKEN CHILI
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 teaspoons canola oil
3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut into 1-inch pieces
2 cups canned low-sodium, no-sugar-added diced tomatoes with their juice*
1 medium jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced (about 1 tablespoon)
1 cup drained and rinsed, canned red kidney beans
1 cup frozen corn
2 teaspoons chili powder
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 pound sliced white mushrooms (about 3 cups)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro (optional)
2 slices crusty, multigrain bread
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and brown on all sides about 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, jalapeno pepper, kidney beans, corn, chili powder, cumin, garlic and mushrooms. Bring to a simmer and lower heat to medium-low. Simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes, adding a little water if it becomes too dry. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve on two dinner plates with chopped cilantro sprinkled on top. Toast bread and serve with the chili. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 560 calories, 140 calories from fat, 15 g fat, 2.7 g saturated fat, 6.2 g monounsaturated fat, 160 mg cholesterol, 54 g protein, 60 g carbohydrates, 13 g dietary fiber, 12 g sugars, 570 mg sodium, 2020 mg potassium, 725 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 3 starch, 4 vegetable, 5 lean protein.
Shop Smart:
* Canned low-sodium, no-sugar-added diced tomatoes, containing per cup: 41 calories, .3 g fat, .04 g saturated fat, 24 mg sodium.