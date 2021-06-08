This is a fun meal that’s cooked at the table. Use an electric frying pan or wok at the table. You can also cook the entire meal in the kitchen and bring it to the table.
Helpful Hints:
— To keep from looking back at a recipe as you stir-fry the ingredients, line them up on a cutting board or plate in order of use. You will know which ingredient comes next.
Countdown:
— Cook rice.
— Prepare remaining ingredients.
— Bring to table and cook.
Shopping List:
1 package microwave brown rice, 1 bottle low-sodium soy sauce*, 1 bottle dry sherry, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1/2 pound grass-fed strip steak, 1 bunch celery, 1 yellow onion, 1/4 pound mushrooms, 1 bag washed, ready-to eat spinach and 1 bunch scallions.
Staples: fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth**, sugar substitute and black peppercorns.
———
SUKIYAKI (JAPANESE BEEF AND SOY SAUCE)
1 package microwave brown rice (to make 1 1/2 cups cooked rice)
1/4 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth**
1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce*
1/2 cup dry sherry
Sugar substitute equivalent to 2 teaspoons sugar
4 teaspoons sesame oil
1 cup sliced yellow onion
2 cups sliced celery stalks
1/2 pound grass-fed strip steak, cut into strips about 4 inches long and 1/2-inch wide
1/4 pound mushrooms, sliced (about 1 1/2 cups)
5 ounces washed, ready-to eat spinach (4 cups)
8 scallions, sliced (about 1 cup)
Freshly ground black pepper
Microwave brown rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups and save the remaining rice for another meal. Divide between two dinner plates.
Mix chicken broth, soy sauce, sherry and sugar substitute together. Heat sesame oil in a skillet or electric frying pan. Add onion and celery and cook 3 minutes. Add beef and mushrooms and cook 1 minute, constantly tossing the ingredients in the pan. Add half of the sauce and stir. Add spinach and scallions and cook 1 minute. Add remaining sauce and cook 30 seconds, continuing to stir. Add black pepper to taste.
Remove immediately from the pan and serve over the rice, spooning the sauce on top.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 560 calories, 130 calories from fat, 14 g fat, 2.9 g saturated fat, 5.2 g monounsaturated fat, 65 mg cholesterol, 37 g protein, 58 g carbohydrates, 9 g dietary fiber, 9 g sugars, 500 mg sodium, 1,600 mg potassium, 540 mg phosphorus
Exchanges: 2 1/2 starch, 5 vegetable, 4 lean protein, 1 fat
Shop Smart
* low-sodium soy sauce, containing per tablespoon: 8 calories, 511 mg sodium
** fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, containing per cup: 20 calories, 0 g fat, 150 mg sodium