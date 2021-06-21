Hot Pepper Succotash is a spicy, quick version of an American staple that is simple to make and fun to eat. A dry rub gives a sweet, spicy crust to the pork. The heat is up to you. The recipe calls for 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper. Add more if you like it hot.
Helpful Hints:
— Use any type of hot pepper jelly for the vegetables.
— Ground cumin, coriander and cayenne pepper are ingredients in the spice rub. If yours are over 6 months old, they may need replacing.
Countdown:
— Mix spices for dry rub and coat pork.
— Prepare remaining ingredients.
— Complete dish.
Shopping List:
3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 bottle ground coriander, 1 bottle cayenne pepper, 1 small package brown sugar, 1 package frozen corn kernels, 1 package frozen baby lima beans, 1 jar jalapeno pepper jelly and 1 small bunch scallions.
Staples: vegetable oil spray, canola oil, salt and black peppercorns.
———
SWEET AND SPICY PORK AND SUCCOTASH
3/4 pound pork tenderloin
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 teaspoons ground coriander
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon brown sugar
Vegetable oil spray
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 cup frozen corn kernels
1 cup frozen baby lima beans
2 tablespoons jalapeno pepper jelly
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 scallions, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
Remove visible fat from the pork. Butterfly the pork. Cut it almost in half lengthwise and open like a book. Do not cut all the way through. Mix ground cumin, coriander, cayenne pepper and brown sugar together in a bowl. Spray the pork on all sides with vegetable oil spray. Roll the pork in the spice mixture, pressing the mixture into the pork.
Heat oil in nonstick skillet over low heat and add pork. Add the pork, cover with a lid and sauté 5 minutes watching to make sure the spices do not burn. Turn pork over, add the corn and lima beans, cover with a lid and sauté 5 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees. Remove pork and slice. Add jalapeno pepper jelly to the corn and lima beans and toss to melt jelly. Add salt to taste and serve with the pork. Sprinkle scallions on top. Serve on two dinner plates.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 53 calories, 130 calories from fat, 14 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 7 g monounsaturated fat, 110 mg cholesterol, 45 g protein, 59 g carbohydrates, 7 g dietary fiber, 21 g sugars, 440 mg sodium, 1,330 mg potassium, 575 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 2 starch, 1 1/2 other carbohydrate, 5 lean protein, 1/2 fat