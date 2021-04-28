Picadillo is a popular Latin dish using ground meat, onions, green bell pepper, tomato sauce, capers and raisins. The success of this dish is the blending of sweet and savory flavors. I have captured the essence of the taste and the texture in this 10-minute no-fuss dinner. It takes a few minutes to gather the ingredients, but they all cook together in less than 10 minutes.
Helpful Hints:
— You can use fresh diced onion and green pepper from the produce section of the supermarket instead of frozen. Cook them a minute longer.
Countdown:
— Start rice.
— Make picadillo.
Shopping List:
To buy: 3/4 pound ground, white meat only turkey breast, 1 bottle low-salt tomato sauce*, 1 small bottle Worcestershire sauce, 1 small bottle distilled white vinegar, 1 small bottle capers, 1 package microwaveable brown rice, 1 package frozen, diced or chopped onion, 1 package diced or chopped green bell pepper
Staples: canola oil, minced garlic, salt, black peppercorns.
———
TURKEY PICADILLO
1 teaspoon canola oil
1 cup frozen, diced or chopped onion
1 cup frozen, diced or chopped green bell pepper
1 teaspoon minced garlic
2 cups low-salt tomato sauce*
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons capers
2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
3/4 pound ground, white meat only turkey breast
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat the oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add the onion, green pepper, garlic and tomato sauce. Cook until the sauce starts to bubble, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the Worcestershire, capers, vinegar and turkey. Reduce heat to medium and cook gently, breaking up turkey with the edge of a spoon, until the meat is cooked through, about 5 minutes. Add Salt and pepper to taste.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 378 calories, 37 calories from fat, 4.1 g total fat, 0.7 g saturated fat, 1.7 g monounsaturated fat, 108 mg cholesterol, 539 mg sodium, 37 g carbohydrate, 6.7 g dietary fiber, 19.8 sugars, 47 g protein
BROWN RICE
1 package microwaveable brown rice (1 cup cooked rice)
1 tablespoon canola oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 cup and reserve remaining rice for another meal. Add oil, salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 180 calories, 76 calories from fat, 8.5 g total fat, 0.8 g saturated fat, 4.8 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 8 mg sodium, 19.5 g carbohydrate, 1 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugars, 2.5 g protein
* Look for low-salt tomato sauce containing per cup (8 ounces): 103 calories, .5 g fat, 21.3 g carbohydrate, 21 mg sodium.
(From “Fast and Flavorful Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. Gassenheimer’s latest book is “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals,” published by the American Diabetes Association. To order either book call 1-800-232-6733 or at www.shopdiabetes.org.)