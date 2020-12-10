Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.