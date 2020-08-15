SENECA FALLS, N.Y.
Adolph L. Belke
Dec. 12, 1930 — July 20, 2020
Adolph L. Belke, 89, of Courtney Drive in Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away July 20, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family. Adolph was born in Lemonweir on December 12, 1930, the son of the late George and Lydia (Milter) Belke. He had resided in Seneca Falls since 1986, having previously resided in Hartford and Morton, Illinois. He had served in the U.S. Navy and was a retiree from Libby’s and Seneca Foods, Geneva, N.Y. Adolph was a member of St. Patrick’s Church, Seneca Falls, and had helped with “Meals on Wheels” over the years. What his family and friends will always remember about Adolph was his gift of being a great storyteller.
He is survived by:
Four daughters:
Lynda (Sonny Schaeffer) Belke – Hartford
Cynthia Wayne – Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Marianne (Joseph) Piscitelli – Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Michelle (John) Russo – Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Two sons: A. Jonathan (Heana) Belke – England
Jay (Andrea) Belke – Seneca Falls, N.Y.
His grandchildren – Rebekah (Chris) Weed, David (Michele) Diener II, Aaron (Emily) Diener, Robert and Angela Wayne, Maria (Aaron) Thomas, Michael Piscitelli, Paul and Patrick Russo, and Henry and Daisy Belke
His great-grandchildren: Shelby Diener, Christopher and Mackenzie Weed, Ashton and Harper Diener, Mallory and Robert William Wayne.
His sister-in-law: Suzanne (John) Smentowski – Elgin, Illinois
Several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Adolph was predeceased by his wife, Judith A. Belke, who died March 30, 2005; one brother, Carl Belke; one sister, Helen Cabino; and his son-in-law Robert Wayne, who died June 13, 2020.
Services and burial with military honors in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls, have been held.
If desired, contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Statue Restoration, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Adolph at doranfuneralhome.com.