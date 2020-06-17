HARTFORD
Albert C. Soschinske
Aug. 8, 1932 — June 14, 2020
Albert C. Soschinske of Hartford passed away June 14, 2020, at the age of 87 years. He was born August 8, 1932, in Wauwatosa, the son of Daniel and Johanna (nee Neumann) Soschinske. Albert graduated from Hartford Union High School in 1951. Upon graduation Albert joined the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. In 1957, Albert married Betty Fritz at Redeemer Lutheran Church. In January 1969, Albert joined the Hartford police force. He was a certified police artist. After twenty years of service he retired from the police force. He was also a Hartford firefighter. In his free time, he was an avid gardener. Albert, in his teens and early twenties, enjoyed tractors and being on a farm. Albert is survived by his loving daughter, Gail Soschinske of Hartford; his sister Laura Zehren of Slinger; his daughter-in-law Amy Soschinske; and grandson Jack Albert Soschinske both of Wichita, KS; brothers- in-law LeRoy Fritz of Neosho, and Lyle Becker of Kiel, and sister-in-law Delores Polster of Theresa. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and friends and special friend Troy Fassbender.
Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; son, Kurt Soschinske; sisters Erna Horton, Lydia Klingspoon, Elsie Verfuerth and Hilda Ellis; brothers Herbert Soschinske, Rhinehardt Soschinske and Arthur Neuman.
Visitation is Friday, June 19, at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford from 12:30-2:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment is at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. We will be following Washington County COVID-19 guidelines so please wear a mask.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home is serving the family. You may place your condolences online at www.berndtledesma.com.