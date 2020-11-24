Alice Louise Kelch, 88
Alice Louise Kelch of Mequon passed away peacefully in her sleep from natural causes at age 88 on August 28, 2020.
Alice adored her many years of teaching at the Kennedy Elementary School in Grafton. Although her life’s work as a fourth grade teacher was a source of immense energy and joy, she was also a lifelong student of continuous learning. In early childhood, she was remembered as the quiet smart girl in the back of the classroom. Later in life, while encumbered with raising three small children, her life’s dream and intellectual curiosity drove her to enroll in university classes while juggling a part-time job. She succeeded in being the first in her family to graduate with a teaching degree and complete coursework in a master’s degree in reading education.
Alice’s joy flowed out through her animated engagement with her classroom of students and fellow teachers. She bonded with the natural sciences by taking her students on field trips to the Riveredge Nature Center. The vision of her in hip waders in the Cedarburg Bog certainly contrasted with her ongoing part-time work outfits worn at Boston Store.
Although Alice at first did not seem to be the outdoors type, her early fond memories of her grandfather’s farm made for an easy transition to enjoying her active retirement outdoors by tending to her ever-present home landscaping projects.
Ever in tune with current culture, Alice found great comfort in watching the feminist movement evolve. Her continued intellectual curiosity was shown by her affinity for public radio and the Midwest wit of “Prairie Home Companion.” She cared most about supporting the education and passions of her children and grandchildren.
Alice’s close neighbors drew her out through well-nurtured friendships, ongoing shared conversations, exchanges of yummy treats and a bit of well-intended hovering. These of course, would be followed by her famous flurry of multicolored, microscript handwritten thank-you notes.
Alice found great comfort among her small community of mindful ever caring neighbors.
Alice Louise Kelch (maiden name Alice L. Irwin) was preceded by her mother, Viola Bruss (Viola Irwin), and father, Charles Irwin. She leaves behind her sisters, husband, children, grandchildren, son-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
To her last day Alice was sharp, active, assertive, open-minded and lucky enough to be driving off to pick up a morning coffee at Fiddleheads then off to see her five favorite retired pastured Holsteins on Freistadt Road and then on to Holly Hill. Way to go, Alice! You will be missed.
Alice Kelch memorial contributions can be made out to Grafton School District and sent to: Grafton School District, 1900 Washington St., Grafton, WI 53024. These contributions will support the purchase of reading instructional materials. Please attach either a separate note or write “c/o Kennedy Elementary School - Alice Kelch Memorial” in the memo line of your contribution check or in your note.