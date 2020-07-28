WEST BEND / PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA.
Alice M. Lass
Nov. 5, 1916 — July 22, 2020
Alice Margaret Lass (Gonring), age 103, of Port Saint Lucie, FL, formerly of Batavia, IL and West Bend (95 years) was called home to be with the Lord on July 22, 2020, while surrounded by her family. Alice was born on November 5, 1916, in West Bend to Jacob and Mary Gonring (Weber). She was united in marriage to Herbert Lass on December 26, 1942, at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Nabob. Her beloved Herbert passed away May 30, 1990. Alice graduated salutatorian from West Bend High School in 1934. She was a longtime member of St. Matthias Catholic Church in Nabob, where she was baptized and married. Alice was born and raised on Big Cedar Lake at Gonring’s Resort, where she helped her parents and siblings run the family business. Following high school she worked at the West Bend Aluminum Co. as a stenographer for six years. Alice was also a bookkeeper for her husband Herbert’s business — Gonring Marine. She was very musical, loved dancing and enjoyed playing multiple instruments including the ukulele. Alice loved playing word puzzle games, and had achieved expert status at many.
Those Alice leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three sons, Stephen Lass, Robert (Deborah) Lass, and Kenneth (Sharon) Lass; six grandchildren, Kelly, Laura, Jason, Nathan, Brittany, and Bret; eight greatgrandchildren, Stephanie, Drew, Taylor, Jacob, Rozlyn, Arden, Coker, and Bennett; and three great-great-grandchildren, Jamesson, Ryder and Maeve.
In addition to her parents and husband, Herbert, Alice was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Gonring, and three sisters, Rose Holz, Jean Grant, and Evelyn Klug, and great-grandchild, Grant Schwan.
Funeral service for Alice will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095) with Deacon Mike Koebel officiating. Interment will be at St. Matthias Catholic Cemetery in Nabob following the service.
Alice’s family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers or other donations, the family suggests that tribute gifts be made in her name to Treasure Coast Hospice at 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL 34997 or online at https://www.treasurehealth.org/292/Donate.
Alice’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Treasure Coast Hospice for the loving care they provided.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Alice’s arrangements.