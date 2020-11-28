SHAWANO
Alice P. Stautz
April 27, 1931 — Nov. 23, 2020
Alice P. Stautz (nee Backhaus), 89, of Shawano, formerly of West Bend, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Monday, November 23, 2020. She is now dancing with the love of her life, Jerry.
Alice was born on April 27, 1931, to the late Harvey and Margaret (nee McElhatton) Backhaus in Kewaskum. On April 29, 1950 she was united in marriage to Jerome Stautz at Peace United Church of Christ in Kewaskum, where they met as children and became high school sweethearts. Alice always made life special for her husband, four children and her grandchildren. She was employed as a school crossing guard and school secretary at Barton and Jackson elementary schools. Alice loved to read throughout her lifetime and loved reading and playing board games with her grandchildren. Alice and Jerry enjoyed their retirement years at Cloverleaf Lakes, where they made many friends. In the last few years, she enjoyed playing cards with her friend and dinner pal, Dolly at Memory Care. They truly enjoyed each other’s company. Alice will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Alice leaves behind to cherish her memory include her four children, Karen (Gary) Moll of Weston, Rick (Lori Fellenz) Stautz of Marshfield, Laurie Cummings of Suring, and Lisa (Scott) Abel of Green Bay; seven grandchildren, John Moll, Theran (Linda Pergola) Stautz, Meg (Matt) Hilscher, Ian (Julie) Stautz, Nathan (Lisa) Fechter, Jeremiah Abel, and Hannah Abel; two great-grandchildren, Niko Moll, Sidney Swanson and baby Fechter on the way; two sisters, Rita (Ron) Wagner of Rhinelander and Annabelle (Dick) Loomans of Fond du Lac; a brother, Nic (Joyce) Backhaus of Fond du Lac; a brother-in-law, Floyd (Ellen) Stautz; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome “Jerry” Stautz; a brother, Floyd Backhaus; a daughter-in-law, Kim Stautz; a son-in-law, Irv Cummings; and her brother-in-law, Clayton and sister-inlaw Aletta Stautz.
A private family celebration of Alice’s life will be held, recorded and posted to the funeral home website afterwards.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards or memorials to Alice may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Alice’s name may be given to the Cottages Memory Care in Shawano or Heartland Hospice.
Alice’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at the Cottages Memory Care in Shawano for the loving care and kindness you have shown to our mother. You all were her family too. Also, a special thank-you to Heartland Hospice for your care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Alice’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.