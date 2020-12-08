Allen Chester Heckert III, 53
Allen “Big AL” C. Heckert III, age 53 years, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 26, 1967 and was raised in Milwaukee and Richfield. Al graduated from Hartford High School in 1985. He married Carlene Moon on March 5, 1994 in beautiful Montego Bay, Jamaica.
He was employed at Gierach’s Paving and was a long-time employee at Poblocki Paving. Al had a love for muscle cars, car shows and browsing Craigslist. Spending time with his family was his number one passion. He found a deep love for his first grandchild, Carolyn. He was an undefeated arm wrestler, UFC fanatic, and king shark at the Blackjack and Texas Hold’em table. He loved dominating fantasy football and of course rooting for the Green Bay Packers with family and friends. Whenever you saw Al, you would be sure to see his gargantuan mug of coffee. He was the best storyteller, loved hitting the trails on his snowmobile and watching the kids play sports. Al always made time for vacation, even if he chose to drive instead of fly. He loved beaching it up while drinking Dirty Bananas and was always the life of the party wherever he went.
Al was a member of David’s Star Lutheran Church and Kirchhayn Muscle Car Club.
Allen is survived by his wife Carlene; children Carina (Dan) Deneseus, Allen James (Becky) and Layla; granddaughter Carolyn Deneseus; mother MaryAnne Heckert; sister Melanie Heckert; in-laws Carla Phillips, Rod, Judy, Shelley, Ryan, and Tracy Moon; and mother-in-law Carol Moon. He was preceded in death by his father Allen Heckert II and brother-in-law Rob Moon.
A Private Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 12th.
Phillip Funeral Homes is serving the family, (262) 338-2050 www.phillipfuneralhome.com.