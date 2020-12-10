WEST BEND
Allen R. Hodgson
Aug. 12, 1929 — Dec. 8, 2020
Allen R. Hodgson of West Bend died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Ivy Manor at the age of 91 years. He was born on August 12, 1929 in Milwaukee to the late William W. and Hildegard H. (nee Maichle) Hodgson.
While growing up, he would spend some of his summers on his Grandma Maichle’s farm with his aunt and uncle, Edwin and Leona Bauer, and cousin Darlene. He attended Hopkins Street School in Milwaukee, later graduating from North Division High School in Milwaukee with the class of 1948. He, along with his brother Earl, enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1949. While in the service he did his basic training in Savannah, GA. Following his discharge, he returned to the Milwaukee area and helped out on the family farm. On June 27, 1950 he started working at the former John Oster Company in Milwaukee, working in the tool crib for many years. In 1980, he moved to Muskego along with his brother Myron and Lucille Cardarella. After Oster Company moved to South Carolina, he worked in Germantown until his retirement in the early 1990s.
Allen was a fan of Wisconsin sports. From the Packers to the Brewers, the Bucks to the Badgers, he loved watching their games.
Throughout his life, he loved taking walks. He enjoyed meeting people and appreciated the kindness of others he discovered while out on his walks. He also was an avid and award-winning ham radio operator, his handle being WA9CVK. He was able to help a co-worker from Oster contact her family after communication lines went down following an earthquake in Los Angeles in February of 1971. His radio connected him with others from around the world.
His other pastimes included watching and feeding the birds in his yard and was a model train enthusiast. He was known as the family historian. He would record and document family events through photographs, 8 mm film and later 16 mm film. His film recordings were later converted to a modern DVD format so future generations could learn from the past.
Allen is survived by his close family and loved ones: James Schmidt, Jerry Schmidt, Sharlene Schmidt, Sherry (Eric) Petersen, Ashley Petersen and Kyle Petersen, nephew Earl Hodgson, Jr., dear friends Paul and Jackie Roob, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Hildegard Hodgson, his brothers Myron E. Hodgson and Earl W., Sr. (Dorothy) Hodgson, his aunt and uncle Leona and Edwin Bauer and his cousin Darlene Schmidt.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 14 at 11 a.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend with Fr. Howard Haase officiating. Burial will follow in Wisconsin Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the funeral home Monday from 10 until 11 a.m.
Allen’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Ivy Manor and Homecare Solutions. Your care, friendship and compassion are greatly appreciated.
On-line guestbook and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.