WEST BEND
Amber R. Pflughoeft
Nov. 9, 1999 — Sept. 28, 2020
Amber Rose Pflughoeft of West Bend was born to life on November 9, 1999. Amber earned her forever wings on Sept. 28, 2020, at Children’s of Wisconsin. Amber was an amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend to so many people. She is survived by her mom, Tiffany Pflughoeft; her biological father, Matthew Kubicki; brother, Ayden Brazeau; sisters Alexis and Alana Kubicki; grandparents Sharon Thelen, Cindy (Milton) Smith, Connie Brazeau; and great-grandma Louise Pflughoeft. She also is survived by Gary Brazeau, godfather Roy (Jackie) Brazeau, uncles Mark and Steven (Kate) Pflughoeft, Christopher Kubicki, the best aunt in the world Natalie Kubicki, many cousins, doctors, nurses, teachers, camp counselors and friends.
Amber was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2010. During her brave battle, she never gave up. Right until before Amber passed, she thought of others first, deciding not to have a funeral because of the crazy times we are in. However, she would like us to celebrate her life next year. September 25, 2021, will be the day of celebration of Amber’s life. Details will be shared closer to the date.
Amber enjoyed many things in her life. She was a very talented artist with a love of painting and drawing, especially landscapes like her idol, Bob Ross. Amber loved spending time with her brother, Ayden. Her favorite thing to do was play with her cat Basil. Throughout the years, Amber enjoyed her time at Camp One Step where she met other friends going through the same cancer journey.
A special thanks to Camp One Step for helping Amber know it was OK to have cancer and that she still mattered. To the many many doctors at Children’s Wisconsin, because of these brilliant, compassionate people, we had more time together. The nurses there also played such a big part of Amber’s life. Amber thought of Children’s as a second home filled with people she loved like family. Thank you to the West Bend School District for making sure Amber was able to graduate with her class of 2018; MMG Milwaukee for giving her a very special day; Make-A-Wish for allowing her to see Hawaii; and the Hoefert family for continued support.
She was preceded in death by Keith Pflughoeft, Michael Thelen, Earl Pflughoeft, and all her lost friends to childhood cancer.
Memorials to the family are appreciated.
There will be no formal services at this time The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.