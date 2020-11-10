Ambrose H. Wilger, 90
Ambrose H. Wilger, loving husband, father and grandfather died peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Ambrose was born in Athens on September 27, 1930, the son of Joseph and Celia (nee Schiepek) Wilger.
After serving in the U.S. Army in Korea, he married Geraldine Koppa on September 3, 1955, at St. Michael Parish in Wausau. Ambrose earned his degree in Structural and Civil Engineering and began his career at Strass-Maguire and Associates. The couple initially made their home in Mequon, then moved the family to Cedarburg in 1970 to reside in the home Ambrose designed. In 1977, Ambrose and Gerry founded Ambrose Engineering, which continues to be a successful structural engineering firm. Ambrose was an active member of St. Francis Borgia in Cedarburg, where he served as usher and volunteered with many parish building projects. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Webelos Scout leader, and member of the American Legion.
Ambrose was quiet yet had a great sense of humor and enjoyed telling jokes. His hearty laughter will be missed. He was an accomplished handyman and helped family and many friends with remodeling and projects. He enjoyed traveling and tours with Gerry.
They were also avid bowlers and played sheepshead in leagues for many years.
He is survived by his children Brian (Kerry) Wilger of Port Washington, Stephanie Wilger of Oakland, CA, Terese (Mark) Jaeger of Manitowoc, and Kristine (Brian) Sandberg of Port Washington; grandchildren David ‘DJ’ Jaeger, Michael Jaeger, Anna Sandberg, and Grant Gall; siblings Dolores Baur of Mosinee, Thomas (Carol) Wilger of Green Bay, James (Mary) Wilger of Wausau, and Marilyn (Alex) Brzezinski of Indianapolis; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ambrose was preceded in death by Geraldine, his wife of 63 years; his brothers Raymond Wilger, Earl Wilger, Fr. Donald Wilger; his sister Helen Wilger; and brothers-in-law Merlin Baur and Howard Koppa.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, WI 53012. Visitation will be at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Ambrose will be laid to rest at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery.
Memorials to American Legion Peter Wollner Post #288 are appreciated.
The family thanks Kris Sandberg for her devotion and continuous care of our father. Ambrose the past years of his life, along with the skilled staff at Ellen’s Home in Port Washington for their genuine and deep caring.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.