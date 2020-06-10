KEWASKUM
Amy A. Zettler
Sept. 14, 1957 — June 6, 2020
Amy A. Zettler, 62, of Kewaskum, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Samaritan Health Center in West Bend.
Amy was born on September 14, 1957, in West Bend, the daughter of the late Leonard and Grace (nee Lenz) Theusch. Amy was united in marriage to Roger H.
Zettler at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum on May 4, 1984. Roger preceded Amy in death on October 11, 1988.
Amy grew up on the family farm in the Town of Scott.
She graduated in 1975 from Kewaskum High School and attended UW-Washington County. She was employed for many years at Amity Leather Products in West Bend and later held positions as a human resources professional.
Amy’s passion was reading — devouring hundreds of books per year. She enjoyed playing sheepshead and participated in pool leagues in her younger years. She loved the theater, especially musicals. Amy was a seven-year survivor of ovarian cancer and was active in promoting ovarian cancer awareness. She cherished her family and enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandson.
Those Amy leaves behind include her daughter, Megan (Zach) Rate of Campbellsport; a grandson, Trevor Foster of Campbellsport; three siblings, Lee (Sandra Kelly) Theusch of Waupun, Thomas (Lorie) Theusch of Slinger, and Anne Allmann of the Town of Kewaskum; three brothers-in-law, Rodney Zettler of Random Lake, Robert (Debra) Zettler, Sr., of Random Lake and Richard (Cathy) Zettler of West Bend; Amy’s beloved cat, Kiki; other relatives and friends.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be held for Amy on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michaels. All are welcome to attend the burial of her cremains at 4:00 p.m. at St. Michael Cemetery.
After the burial, Amy’s family will greet relatives and friends at the St. Michael Parish Hall from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
The Myrhum – Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Amy’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhumpatten.com.