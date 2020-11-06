WEST BEND
Andrew ‘Andy’ ‘Bud’ Bollen III
Dec. 25, 1937 - Nov. 3, 2020
Andrew ‘Andy’ ‘Bud’ Bollen III, 82 of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital, West Bend.
He was born on December 25, 1937, to the late Andrew Jr. and Audrey (nee Cornstuble) Bollen in St. Louis, MO. Bud grew up in the St. Louis area and graduated from Clayton High School in Clayton, MO. On October 15, 1960, he was united in marriage to Adeline ‘Bitsie’ Brockmann in Olivette, MO. He honorably served in the Missouri Army National Guard for eight years. Bud worked for Sherwin Williams Company in St. Louis. He then worked for Krause Milling in Milwaukee. Bud then owned and operated Ram and Associates until retirement. He was a member of Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and the Kettle Moraine Ballast Scorchers Model Railroad Club. Bud was an avid history buff, lover of political debate, the St. Louis Cardinals and the blues. Bud enjoyed hunting deer, duck, pheasant, and turkey. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him. He was an active member of St. John’s West Bend, serving in various volunteer capacities over the last 45 years.
Those Bud leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Adeline ‘Bitsie’ Bollen; three children, Andrew ‘Pat’ (Pamela) Bollen IV, Christine (Scott) Durian, and Gretchen (Shawn) Viesselmann; 11 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jeff) Poff, Andrew (Ines) Bollen, Samuel Bollen, Lydia Bollen, Hunter Durian, Peter Durian, Abbigayle Gutknecht, Grace Viesselmann, Allison Viesselmann, Leah Viesselmann, and Isabelle Viesselmann; four great-grandchildren, Kenzie Poff, Nolan Poff, Madelyn Bollen, and Ethan Bollen; a sister, Karen (Ray) Downs; three sisters-in-law, Cathy Trower, Peggy (Rev Jerry) Creighton, and Millie (Roger) Ernst; two brothers-in-law, Tom (Marilyn) Brockmann and Mike (Cathy) Brockmann; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Dean Trower and his niece Jessica Brockmann.
Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held for Bud at St. John’s Lutheran Church, West Bend. The service will be recorded and posted to the funeral home website.
The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Kaufmann for his care and friendship.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bud’s name to St. John’s Lutheran church or School, or a charity of your choice is appreciated by the family.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bud’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.