Anita M.C. Eulert
Anita M.C. Eulert (nee Kohlwey) of Cedarburg joined her husbands, Albert Prochnow and Conrad Eulert, and three grandchildren in heaven on October 12, 2020, at the age of 101. She was the loving mother of Elaine (Ralph) Gerner, Jerry (Arlene) Prochnow, Diane (the late William) Brandt, (the late Sharon) Jim Matener, Glen (Linda) Prochnow, Dale Prochnow (Carolyn Metzler), Annette (Tom) Miller, Warren (Holly) Prochnow, Carol (Mark) Viesselmann and Jeff (Julie) Prochnow. Anita is further survived by 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; sisters: Florence (the late Gerald) Rathke and Renata (the late Ken) Rappold; sister-in-law Marrianna (Art) Ziemer, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church, 2740 David’s Star Drive, Jackson, WI. Interment at church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Memorials of your choice appreciated.
