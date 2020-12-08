CAMPBELLSPORT
Ann Marie Johnson
Jan. 7, 1964 — Dec. 6, 2020
Ann Marie Johnson, 56, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully Sunday, December 6, 2020 at her home with her beloved family gathered around her. She was born in Milwaukee on January 7, 1964, the daughter of Ed and Judy (nee Fleischman) Preo. She was a 1982 graduate of West Bend West High School and graduated from MATC with a degree in Respiratory Therapy. On October 16, 2004, Ann married Larry Johnson at St John’s Lutheran Church in New Fane. Ann worked as a respiratory therapist at St Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend for 25 years and then did homecare for LynCare and Apria.
Ann enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed cooking her weekly Sunday dinners for her family. She enjoyed going Up North to their cabin near Hancock. Ann was known especially for her kindness and sense of humor.
Those left behind to cherish Ann’s memory include her husband Larry, children Andrea (Jason) Jenkins of Campbellsport, Bryan Theisen of Kewaskum, Christa (Joel) Mentzel of West Bend and stepdaughter Rebecca (Eric) Dunphey of Menomonee Falls, grandchildren Heidi, Andrew, Natalie, Riley and Parker Jenkins, John Dunphey and Abraham Mentzel, sister Yvonne (Dave) Boettcher and Michelle Jaeger, in-laws Arden and Roma Johnson, sisters-in-law Amber (Fred) Orlando and Andrea Johnson, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Ann was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Judy, brother Eddie Preo, niece Sarah Boettcher and nephew Mark Jaeger.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 10th from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport.
A funeral service will follow immediately at 5:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Doug Birr officiating and cremation will follow with burial of her cremains at St. Matthias Cemetery in the Town of Auburn.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.